Talk Of The Tourney

For amateur baseball fans, Joe Van Goor is THE voice.
Van Goor’s trademark booming voice has become as much a part of the South Dakota state tournament as burgers, beer and bingo cards.
Van Goor has served as the public address (PA) announcer at the state tourney for a decade. This year, he worked the microphone for all 35 games in 12 days of marathon baseball.
“You run the gauntlet those first few days (of the opening round), working four games a day,” he said. “You learn right away to pace yourself and to stay hydrated in the booth.”
But at this year’s tournament, Van Goor left the press box to stand at home plate of Cadwell Park in Mitchell. The special moment came prior to a Class B game involving the Crofton (Nebraska) Bluejays, who were carrying the South Central League banner.
Dale Weber, president of the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association (SDABA), presented Van Goor with the honor officially known as the Ralph Macy Lifetime Achievement Award.
“A lot of people refer to it as the SDABA ‘Man of the Year,’” Van Goor said.
While looking up at the crowd, Van Goor wasn’t aware of another honor taking place right behind him. The Crofton players formed a line in the outfield saluting VanGoor, who has worked regular season games for Crofton and other amateur baseball teams during the past three decades.
Van Goor didn’t realize what was happening in the moment.
“I didn’t know about Crofton until I saw a video on Twitter of me and Dale Weber in front of home plate,” he said. “They panned over, and there were the Crofton Bluejays players all standing in a row.”
The affable Van Goor admitted he became choked with emotion.
“I almost lost it — it touched my heart so much to see the appreciation shown by those guys for what I have tried to do not only at Crofton games but also with the state tournament,” he said, his voice cracking at the memory.
“Afterwards, I told (Crofton player) Ben Hegge that I will never forget that gesture and the appreciation and respect they showed. They had a game to play, and they interrupted their warm-up to see me receive that award.”
Van Goor expressed his gratitude and humbleness for the “Man of the Year” award, noting he joins a list of legends. He credits his selection to a love of the game.
“I appreciate that the SDABA recognized me,” he said. “When I look at the list of names who have received the award, it’s about outstanding dedication and service. It’s about commitment and inspiration and promoting amateur baseball in South Dakota.”
AN EARLY START
Van Goor’s voice hit the airwaves even before his 1978 graduation from Yankton High School. From the beginning, he was surrounded by South Dakota radio legends.
“I started in radio my sophomore year of high school in 1976,” he said. “Hod Nielsen was doing amateur baseball for KYNT (in Yankton), and then there were others, like Danny Olson (of Sioux Falls) who did a lot of games. I really grew to appreciate them and what they were doing.”
Van Goor also learned announcing from the late Norm Hilson, the WNAX sports director whose iconic face and voice were well known to listeners in five states. Van Goor began broadcasting high school basketball games in 1984, covering South Dakota and northeast Nebraska.
“Norm Hilson was my mentor. He said to be yourself and don’t try to copy him or anybody else. Work hard to develop your own style, and it will serve you well. And it has,” Van Goor said.
“The first thing Norm told me is, get the names right, you don’t want a phone call that you messed up a name. I have always followed that advice. For the state amateur baseball tournament, we have long-time teams that you recognize the names, but I also ask the (SDABA) commissioners how to pronounce names in the line-up.”
During his career, Van Goor has worked at the microphone, both as a broadcaster and announcer, at a wide variety of sports such as baseball, softball, football, basketball and track and field.
As such, he earned the moniker of “a man for all seasons.”
For baseball, he has worked the gamut of levels from VFW Teener, Legion and high school to a stint with professional baseball.
“It’s been a ‘long and winding road,’ just like the Beatles said,” he added with a chuckle.
PROMOTING THE GAME
Van Goor’s large jump into baseball came while working for Yankton/Vermillion radio station owner Kevin Culhane. As part of the agreement for the station carrying the Sioux Falls Canaries, Van Goor worked select games with the minor league baseball team.
“It was really my taste of being near the big leagues,” Van Goor joked.
However, Van Goor found his true love with amateur baseball. He started in 1993 when the station started covering games to promote local amateur teams, he said. In the process, he formed many lifelong friendships.
“I spent a lot of summers in any kind of ‘crow’s nest’ doing games, which is where I developed my association with the teams and their players and managers,” he said.
“When I would do state tournament games, you got to know the guys like (Mitchell Daily Republic sports editor) Dean Minder. They have named the press box for Dean at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.”
At the state amateur baseball tournament, Van Goor viewed himself as part of a fraternity who gathered for nearly two weeks in the press box and announcers’ booth.
“Spending all that time together with other announcers, I didn’t see it as a competition as much as you were covering your teams,” he said. “It was enjoyable to renew those relationships with everyone.”
The sports seasons have changed over time, Van Goor noted. While the SDABA tournament remains at about the same time frame, the fall sports schedule has moved up considerably and nearly overlaps baseball.
“When you finished the state baseball tournament every summer, you had a couple of weeks to decompress and relax, then high school football started,” he said. “But that’s no longer the case. Now, you have the Week 0 games the Friday after the state tournament ends on Sunday.”
GROWING DEMAND
For the past 30 years, Van Goor’s PA work at amateur baseball games has become nearly full-time as more teams and leagues have sought his voice and talents.
In 1993, he started broadcasting games for the South Central League and Vermillion Red Sox, doing regular season, district and state tournament games until 2012, when he became the radio voice of the University of South Dakota.
Along with broadcasting games on the radio from 2013 to the present, Van Goor started doing PA for the Vermillion Grey Sox, Crofton and the Elk Point Colt 45s.
He even announced high school baseball and softball games in Remsen, Iowa, for a streaming service during the pandemic.
For Van Goor, the requests started to snowball.
The original work with the SCL and Red Sox later added the Grey Sox and Elk Point Colt 45s. Then came the start of his relationship with Crofton, which along with Wynot is one of two northeast Nebraska teams in the SDABA because of their membership in a South Dakota league.
“(Manager) Carl Schieffer of Crofton came over and wanted me to do it for the Bluejays amateur baseball teams. I said I would do Crofton games as long as it didn’t conflict with the Vermillion games,” Van Goor said.
“Well, the State Line League (which included Vermillion and Elk Point) played Wednesday nights and Sunday afternoons, and the South Central League played on Thursday and Sunday nights. That’s how I came to do Crofton games. I just locked up my 10th year of doing Crofton games as well.”
In contrast, Van Goor’s current stint as the state tournament’s “voice” started by accident. He literally found himself in the right place at the right time.
“I remember being over at Drake Field, across from Cadwell Park, doing the Class A games, it was for either Yankton or Vermillion, in 2013,” he explained.
“I remember going up in the booth. Here was (tournament organizer) Jocko Johnston sitting down with a mike in his hand. He had somebody who couldn’t show up to work the game, and he was going to do the public address.”
Van Goor had finished broadcasting his game and planned to head home, but Johnston held other ideas.
“Jocko asked if I would announce the game. He guided me through it at first. He told me, ‘Don’t do play by play and insult the fans. They just saw what happened,’” Van Goor said.
“About halfway through the game, we had a visitor. (SDABA President) Dale Weber stopped by and asked, ‘Is that you doing the game?’ I said yes, and he replied, ‘Wow! Great!’ The word passed to Jocko that he might have something. I did it part time the next year, but now it’s pretty much full time.”
The Mitchell Baseball Association and Johnston convinced Van Goor to stay overnight in Mitchell during the first and last parts of the tournament with four games during the day and night.
He agreed, commuting the four-hour roundtrip between his Vermillion home and the Mitchell tournament when the schedule only had two night games.
WORKING THE BOOTH
Hot weather isn’t new to the state tournament, but this year provided incredible challenges. A prolonged heat wave with high temperatures and humidity created a heat index of up to 115 degrees.
“It was a real beast. Then, we had humidity and no wind or air conditioning. There was you and the other guys in the booth,” Van Goor said.
“But we also had rain. For the first time in a few years, they had to drag the tarp a few more times than I remember. It’s been pretty good for the last two or three years. The field was immaculate, and the teams wanted to play on it.”
Van Goor worked with a partner in the PA efforts throughout the tournament.
“My right-hand man, Rodney Haas, runs the music and sound effects for the tournament,” he said. “We have developed a rapport where we know what is going to happen before the game and each half inning. Rodney also works for (online service) 605 Sports, taking pictures for them.”
In recent years, Live Ticket has livestreamed the tournament. The service, which charges on a pay-per-view basis, provides both camera shots and graphics.
The additional media creates a more crowded fit in the press box, Van Goor said, but he also welcomes the additional coverage.
“This has brought amateur baseball to the masses,” he said. “You love the tournament, but you can’t always get to Mitchell.”
PASSIONATE FANS
Despite the increased availability of social media and livestreaming, the state amateur baseball tournament continues to draw large crowds, Van Goor said. Fans enjoy seeing the action firsthand, the camaraderie with others and all the traditions associated with the tournament.
In particular, some teams from small towns attract large fan bases, Van Goor said.
“In South Dakota, it’s small towns who really support their teams. Those towns are maybe just hanging on, maybe their school has consolidated. But you have this broad base of support from these small towns,” he said.
“For them, their entertainment in the summer comes not only from amateur baseball but also Little League teams, Teeners, Legion and now high school baseball the last few years. You can’t help but admire the support of these small towns at the state tournament. It’s like going to the State ‘B’ basketball tournament.”
This year, Van Goor was particularly pleased to see the South Central League teams go deep in the tournament. He noted the success of Crofton, Tabor, Lesterville and Menno in the Class “B” portion.
“The four teams represented us well, and we had a number of pickup players from South Central League teams, too,” he said, noting the teams knocked out some of the traditional powerhouses.
On the Class “A” side, the Yankton Tappers qualified for the trip to Cadwell Park in Mitchell.
Van Goor’s announcing duties at the state tournament aren’t limited to baseball. He also announces bingo numbers between half-innings as fans watch their cards, and he announces the “50-50” raffle winners.
“After calling baseball, bingo and 50-50 would run a close second,” he said. “It’s amazing to hear the din and murmur of people who are watching the game and talking, but when you start calling out the bingo squares, it turns as quiet as church on Sunday.”
The prizes are based on sales of the bingo cards and 50-50 tickets, which has resulted in some surprisingly large amounts, Van Goor said.
“With 50-50, they have had a $500 pot,” he said. “In all my years of doing PA, I have never seen the pot grow that large.”
LOOKING AHEAD
In future years, the Cadwell Park baseball stadium is scheduled for upgrades. Plans call for placing a canopy over the now-uncovered fan sections for protection from the sun, and the current press box will be replaced with a larger air-conditioned structure.
While Mitchell has served as perennial hosts, the tournament has been held in Sioux Falls, with Brandon hosting the 2025 event. While the venue changes, Van Goor hopes to remain a constant part of the action.
In this year’s state program, the SDABA described the importance of Van Goor’s role as part of a successful team and fan experience.
“It’s been said that a good PA announcer can make the difference between an average or great state tournament,” the narrative read. “He has to be on the top of his game, from (the) starting lineup until he bids you farewell at the end of the night. He is the voice of the tournament, the person you hear each time a batter steps to the plate.”
Van Goor has far exceeded those challenges with his professionalism, the narrative read.
“He’s informative … and entertaining,” the narrative said. “Simply said, Joe Van Goor is the best at what he does. He makes the State Amateur Baseball Tournament a great event.”
For Van Goor, the PA job allows him to continue doing something he loves and which brings great joy to others.
“It’s always been hopefully my experience in calling games to make it enjoyable for everybody. I like the many friendships that I have gotten to know over the past 40 years of doing games,” he said.
“I wouldn’t trade it for the world. As long as I can get to a game, and they let me set up the equipment and talk, that’s something I hope to continue doing.”
