Talk Of The Tourney
Buy Now

Joe D. Van Goor (left) was honored as the "Man of the Year" by the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association President Dale Weber (right) before the Crofton-Larchwood amateur baseball contest Tuesday at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.

 Eric Bean/P&D

For amateur baseball fans, Joe Van Goor is THE voice.

Van Goor’s trademark booming voice has become as much a part of the South Dakota state tournament as burgers, beer and bingo cards.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.