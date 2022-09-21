Both new and active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota declined in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH), but current hospitalizations jumped to a six-month high.
Also, three new deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded, including one in Turner County.
The DOH reported 956 new infections, an 18% drop from last week, while active cases fell by 44 to 709.
However, current hospitalizations jumped by nearly 26% to 107, the highest level since early March. There were 36 new hospitalizations reported, down seven from a week ago.
The state’s three new deaths raised the pandemic toll to 3,017. Meanwhile, Turner County’s new death was its 63rd overall and first in nine months.
Yankton County recorded 25 new cases and 39 new recoveries, dropping the number of active cases to 18. However, five new hospitalizations were reported. There was one COVID patient (in ICU) reported at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital; the DOH portal no longer posts COVID hospitalizations for the South Dakota Human Services Center.
Other COVID-19 statistics from the DOH included:
• New Area Hospitalizations (5) — Bon Homme County, -1 (adjusted from last week); Charles Mix County, +1; Yankton County, +5;
• S.D. Seven-Day Test-Positivity Rate — 17.2% (-1.0%); new tests reported: 7,143 (-997);
• New Area S.D. Cases (97/-65 from last week) — Bon Homme County, +5; Charles Mix County, +28; Clay County, +6; Douglas County, +3; Hutchinson County, +7; Turner County, +5; Union County, +18; Yankton County, +25;
• Area S.D. Active Cases (67/-53) — Bon Homme County, 4 (0 change); Charles Mix County, 15 (-35); Clay County, 2 (-14); Douglas County, 3 (+2); Hutchinson County, 7 (-4); Turner County, 3 (+1); Union County, 14 (+9); Yankton County, 18 (-14);
• Area S.D. Community Spread — HIGH: Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Douglas, Hutchinson, Union, Yankton; SUBSTANTIAL: Turner; MODERATE: Clay.
