The annual Yankton Citywide Curbside Cleanup is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 19, 2021.
Residents on city garbage collection routes can continue to dispose of materials on their own at the Transfer Station from April 19 through May 15 at no additional charge. Materials may be dropped off at the Yankton Transfer Station located at 23rd and Kellen Gross Drive during normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday 8 a.m.-noon. The Transfer Station is not open on Sundays. There will no longer be extended hours at the Transfer Station during the cleanup. Separation of materials is required at the Transfer Station.
Due to the emphasis on recycling and Transfer Station regulations, the following materials will be picked up and residents must cooperate with the procedures established:
• Wood, metal, minimal concrete, tree branches, etc.
1. All piles must be separated according to type of material.
2. Piles must be placed at the curb, as no pick-ups will be made in alleys.
3. Piles must be placed directly in front of the resident’s property, not in front of adjacent neighboring property owned by others.
4. Branches and tree limbs shall be no longer than 10’ in length.
5. Garbage cans set out for normal collection must be set away from piles.
The following materials will not be picked up. Information for disposal of these items is provided.
• Grass clippings and leaves
— Grass clippings and leaves must be free of cans and paper and placed in bags. These may be taken to the Transfer Station at any time free of charge.
• Old records, files, glass jars and clothing
— Old records, files, glass jars and clothing may be set out and disposed of all year during the normal refuse collection.
• Newspapers, cardboard, plastics, tin and aluminum cans, and magazines
— Newspapers, cardboard, #1 and #2 plastics, tin and aluminum cans and magazines may be set out for curbside recycling, or taken to the Yankton County Recycling Center free of charge.
• Tires, refrigerators, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, motor oils or automotive-type batteries
— Tires, refrigerators, air conditioners and dehumidifiers may be taken to the Transfer Station and a fee will be charged.
— Motor oils may be taken to the transfer Station and disposed of free of charge.
— Automotive-type batteries may be dropped off at the Battery Exchange on West Highway 50 or Yankton Metals at 1405 Bill Baggs Road.
• Paints, thinners, painting oils, etc.
— Paints, thinners and related items are considered hazardous waste and may not be disposed of at the Transfer Station. Any disposal procedures or plans will be advertised when developed.
• Construction, demolition debris, old buildings, etc.
— Construction debris such as concrete from sidewalks, patios, driveways, etc., bricks or rubble from old buildings such as houses, garages, storage etc., may be taken to the Transfer Station at any time and a fee will be charged.
The Yankton Transfer Station will be open normal hours Saturday, March 24, from 8 a.m.-noon to Saturday, May 15, from 8 a.m.-noon and daily Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. free of charge to residential customers on regular city solid waste collection routes who wish to dispose of their own items in accordance with the established guidelines. There will no longer be extended hours during the week of curbside pickup. Separation of materials is required at the Transfer Station.
City crews will pick up the materials that have been placed at the curb on April 19, 2021. This service is only available for residential customers on the regular city garbage collection routes.
For further information go to the City website, http://www.cityofyankton.org/utilities/solidwaste/cleanup.php; or contact the City of Yankton Street Department at 668-5211.
