MENNO — Voters in the Menno school district will head to the polls today (Tuesday) to elect two board members for three-year terms.
Four candidates are running for the positions: incumbents Justin Plooster and Mary Schoenfish and challengers Bryan Kludt and Jon Schempp.
Schoenfish has served on the board for 15 years, while Plooster has served the past two years.
The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Menno Fire Hall.
