From P&D Staff Reports
NORFOLK, Neb. — Three area northeast Nebraska entries won honors in the state one-act play contest held last week in the Johnny Carson Theater in Norfolk.
• In Class C1, Wausa/Osmond (Wausmond) won first place with its production of “Hold On,” written by Sheila Hoesing and directed by Hoesing and her husband, Brad Hoesing.
Wausmond was named the top technical crew. Cast members receiving Outstanding Performance honors included Leah Bloomquist, Riley Wagner, Allison Aschoff, Tyler Baue, Cole story and Kaden Polt.
• In Class C2, Creighton won first place with its production of “Romeo To Go,” directed by Deb Van Metre. Trey Vogt won the Outstanding Male Performance, while outstanding performance awards also went to Dylan Kuhlman, Anthony Morrill, Olivia Dartman, Bryna Fanta and Jace Hoferer.
• In Class D1, Wynot won fifth place with its production of “Oz,” under the direction of Heather Heimes, with assistant directors Zoey Wieseler, Samantha Derickson, Carissa Kuchta and Milah Petersen.
Wynot won the Outstanding Technical Crew award, while outstanding performance awards went to Trystan Heimes, Peyton Wieseler, Jack Kuchta, Emersyn Sudbeck, April Folkers and Lauren Haberman.
