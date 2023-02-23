Teacher Files Appeal
Courtesy Photo

A Sacred Heart School teacher has appealed the state’s recent five-year suspension of his certificate because of a past drug offense, with school officials strongly supporting him..

Michael Koranda has filed suit against the South Dakota Department of Education (DOE). Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering will hear the April 4 appeal in Bon Homme County. The judge has issued a temporary stay of the DOE decision, allowing him to continue teaching until the appeal.

