INCIDENTS
• A report was received at 9:48 p.m. Friday of a possible gunshot heard on W. 11th St.
• A report was received at 6:46 p.m. Friday of an alleged attempted break-in at a residence on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 4:35 p.m. Friday of drugs found in a restroom on Kellen Gross Drive.
• A report was received at 7:16 a.m. Sunday from Benedictine Lane of a possible scam.
• A report was received at 8:44 p.m. Saturday of a male breaking items at a home on Mulberry St.
• A report was received at 9:55 a.m. Friday of a theft in the Yankton area.
• A report was received at 11:46 a.m. Saturday of possible vandalism on Bill Baggs Road.
• The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 10:45 p.m. Saturday of a possible sex crime.
• The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 1:53 a.m. Sunday of a possible domestic violence incident.
• A report was received at 10:06 a.m. Monday of an assault on Mulberry St.
• A report was received at 7:31 a.m. Monday of a possible fight on Green St.
• A report was received at 3:10 a.m. Monday of the theft of alcohol on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 9:34 p.m.. Sunday of a fight on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 8:51 p.m. Sunday of the discovery of a sock with possible drugs inside on Pine St.
• A report was received at 7:30 p.m. Sunday of the theft of a blue 2020 Trek Marlin 6 bicycle with a silver cup holder on E. 15th St.
• A report was received at 3:36 p.m. Sunday of a pick-up truck stolen on Fourth St.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
