The SoDak Stamm group will meet at Yankton’s United Church of Christ at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at which time it will screen some vintage parade footage.
Everyone is invited to come to and view an old movie of a Christmas Parade which was held in downtown Yankton in the early 1950s. It’s interesting to see the active and crowded main street, how the buildings looked, and the way people dressed as well as to “relive” parades in our area and other scenes from life in yesteryear.
Since losing its Heritage Hall to flood damage a few years ago, SoDak Stamm has decided to move its meetings around from community to community. The group has been invited to come to the United Church of Christ for this meeting.
Members are asked to bring for potluck lunch after the program, as is our custom, but ice cream and coffee will be provided. All are invited.
SoDak Stamm’s interest is in the preservation of the rural heritage common to all in southeastern South Dakota, especially that of the Germans from Russia. The group also sponsors the annual Oktoberfest in Menno.
The April 24 program is free and open to the public. The church is located at 210 W 5th St. in Yankton. For more information, call 605-212-9011.
