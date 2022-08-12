Aquatics Center’s Second Season Winding Down

The Huether Family Aquatics Center’s second season is about to enter its final full week of full operation for 2022, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be active for weeks to come.
The return of Riverboat Days hours, offseason activities and maintenance items are on the agenda for the facility over the next month and a half.
According to Parks & Recreation Director Todd Larson, the aquatics center’s second summer largely went swimmingly.
“We’ve had a good season,” he said. “We haven’t had any of the major mechanical issues that you always worry about with an aquatics facility.”
He said that overall attendance has seen a bit of a dip from the first year of operation.
“Two factors we can think about there is it’s the second year of the facility — there was some real interest last year,” he said. “Also, the economy this year — we know about inflation, grocery bills and other things like that. What people have for discretionary income may play a part of that.”
The first couple of weeks in June were also notably cooler than last year. Full attendance figures will be available at a later date.
Larson said that there is one area that has become more problematic.
“What we have seen a bit more of this year is the behavior issues that we didn’t have last year,” he said. “People pouring stuff in hand driers and things like that. … Last year, we thought the kids stayed entertained and really had less disciplinary issues at the facility, whereas this year, we’re seeing some stuff that we used to see at the old facility.”
Going into the year, one of the main upgrades made over the offseason was to the HVAC system in the ticketing office and concession area. Larson said this has made a world of difference for staff in the center’s second year.
“(The HVAC) was undersized and there wasn’t some insulation in the ceiling above the ticket booth, guard break area and the concession stand,” he said. “They insulated above the ceiling tiles in those three areas, and they made the air conditioning units bigger and had no issues. The guards, ticket booth and concession workers were very appreciative on these hot days.”
RIVERBOAT DAYS AND BEYOND
The old Fantle Memorial Park pool would typically send off its last patrons of the year before the beginning of Riverboat Days.
However — as it was in its inaugural season — the Huether Family Aquatics Center will once again be open for limited hours during this year’s festivities.
“We want to show the facility off,” Larson said. “We want people who are back in town for Riverboat Days, if they haven’t seen the facility, to have a chance to see the facility.
The aquatics center will be open Friday, Aug. 19, for water walking from 6-11 a.m. and open swim 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 20, for open swim from 1-5 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 21, for water walking from 8-11 a.m. and open swim 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday will not have water walking available due to the Riverboat Days parade.
Following Riverboat Days, the aquatics center will keep a popular activity going into the offseason as it did last year.
“Come Monday, Aug. 22, we’re closed down to open swims, but we will stay open for water walking in the mornings,” he said.
Water walking will be available through Friday, Sept. 2. Hours will be 7-11 a.m. Monday-Friday and 8-11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
One of the many features of the aquatics center is that its splash pads can operate independently of the remainder of the facility, even in the offseason. This was not available in 2021 due to ongoing construction work and training of the city staff on winterizing the new facility.
However, Larson said that the splash pads will continue operations well after closing day this year.
“On Aug. 22, we will be able to open that up to the general public at no cost,” he said. “There is a restroom, changing room and a water drinking fountain that’s all inside that fenced-in area. … As long as the nighttime temperatures give us a longer season, we’ll be able to keep that operational similar to what happens down at the Meridian Bridge Plaza.”
He said that the splash pads could stay open through October or whenever there’s a need to start winterizing the facility as a whole. Hours will be 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Not all late-season traditions are returning in 2022, however. Citing concerns with dogs in the new facility, Larson said there are no plans to hold a Pooch Plunge this year.
MAINTENANCE AND THE FUTURE
As the aquatics center closes out its second season, plans are being devised for several small fixes to address areas where drainage has been an issue.
“There are some areas that, even in our second year, we’re still having some swamp-type conditions along the edge of the concrete, so we’re not getting grass to grow or there might be grass but if anyone steps off into it, they sink down with mud and muck above their foot,” Larsons said. “We’re going to look at doing some deck drains along some of the different areas of concrete where we’re having some issues with water being splashed out.”
Offseason maintenance plans also include to fix and update signage; add additional security cameras to public areas in and around the facility to help prevent vandalism and theft; tweak landscaping; replace restroom and changing room fixtures that were damaged throughout the season; and upgrade the UV disinfection system.
Larson said there’s also been some thought to next year.
“We’ve had some people ask about doing water walking in the evenings, which we haven’t done yet” he said. “We’re trying to figure out a plan for next year how that could be possible.”
He said there are also plans to incorporate a new Wibit inflatable play structure next year that was received in 2022 but not deployed due to staffing shortages.
Larson said the city remains open to suggestions from patrons.
“We ask people that use the facility that if they’ve got an idea or they think there’s something we could do that would make the facility better or better for the patrons, we would love to hear those ideas,” he said. “Sometimes, somebody thinks of something or sees something when they travel that we haven’t seen, haven’t talked about or maybe dismissed in the beginning and just haven’t thought about it again. Getting community input would be appreciated.”
