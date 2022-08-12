Aquatics Center’s Second Season Winding Down
Buy Now

Although numbers are down slightly from its inaugural year, the Huether Family Aquatics Center is nearing the end of a busy second summer of operation.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

The Huether Family Aquatics Center’s second season is about to enter its final full week of full operation for 2022, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be active for weeks to come.

The return of Riverboat Days hours, offseason activities and maintenance items are on the agenda for the facility over the next month and a half.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.