Drought
Metro Graphics

The drought is easing considerably in the western United States, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, but there remains a bullseye: one draped over southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska, stretching across Iowa, much of Missouri and down into Kansas.

Here, on my home place (known as Firefly Meadows), the pastures still look like they're waiting for their late-April, April showers-induced explosion of green. After the sheep and goats have grazed a paddock, the grass doesn't bolt up as it should this time of the year. Instead, it heads out while still short. It's too drought-stressed to expend energy on growing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.