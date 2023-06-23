The drought is easing considerably in the western United States, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, but there remains a bullseye: one draped over southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska, stretching across Iowa, much of Missouri and down into Kansas.
Here, on my home place (known as Firefly Meadows), the pastures still look like they're waiting for their late-April, April showers-induced explosion of green. After the sheep and goats have grazed a paddock, the grass doesn't bolt up as it should this time of the year. Instead, it heads out while still short. It's too drought-stressed to expend energy on growing.
While we water our flowerpots and gardens daily, we don't use a sprinkler in our yard. The crispy grass crunches on my way to and fro the road to check the mailbox. In patches of the lawn where the bluegrass typically shares space with weedy clover cover, there are spots of bare soil. I miss the red and white clover underfoot. It’s even too dry for field bindweed, although the purple poppy mallow seems to be thriving.
There is much less insect biodiversity. Not that we see nearly as many butterflies as I remember as a kid, but they are a rare sight this year. I’m a little surprised that I’m not seeing a great crop of grasshoppers, but it is a little early in the summer yet; it feels like it should be a little further into the calendar than it is. I’m glad that we’re not being carried off by mosquitoes, but the gnats and biting flies are out in full force.
There seems to be less bird diversity, too. Our barn swallows have stuck around, but our big elm tree is usually bursting with orioles, flycatchers fight over nesting trees in the front yard, and we have a few returning pairs of wrens. It seems they may have moved on to somewhere with more water. I would, too.
Interestingly, my son has found more toads and even a frog around the barnyard. Usually, they snooze in the sandbox. We do have a puddle that we keep filled for our ducks and there are pans of water set around the poultry yard for the chickens. This may point to how little water there is locally.
We are getting a rain shower here and there, but the relief doesn't last long in this July-like heat. The rain never seems to settle the dust. The dirt is like dust. Any tractor out in a field has a cloud of dust suspending in the air behind it. From far off, it looks like a column of smoke rising into the sky.
Where I live, most farmers have pivot irrigation. There is some dryland and some who begin irrigating mid-season by pipe. Of course, any pivot corners are essentially dryland. Most dryland crops have died or have been torn out and reseeded. The pastures look like mine, and many people have sold part of their herds to compensate.
It's a good lesson that no matter the technological advancements that we've enjoyed in agriculture, nature can outsmart us still.
We’ve been through droughts before, and the same skills apply this time: hope, perseverance, and problem-solving. The long-range weather will shift eventually — climate outlooks currently predict above-typical chances for precipitation for the Yankton area come this fall — but for now and likely the remainder of summer, we are hot and dry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.