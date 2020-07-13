TABOR — The Tabor High School reunion committee met on Sunday, July 12 and decided to cancel this year’s Sept. 6 reunion but voted to hold the reunion next year on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, with the same schedule of activities.
Next year’s reunion information will be sent to the alumni after Jan. 1, 2021.
Any Tabor alumni who would still like to meet this year, can meet at Czeckers in Yankton on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, for an impromptu gathering at 7 p.m.
