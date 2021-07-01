100 Years Ago
Saturday, July 2, 1921
• Bids for state and federal aid road work to be done in Yankton County this summer will probably not be opened until sometime next week. The work contemplated includes the 15 mile stretch of the Meridian highway south from the county line.
• Bringing his girl to a show in town in a car borrowed from a friend had results for a Utica man last night. While it was standing on the street someone stole it, and the borrower didn’t even know the license number. This forenoon the owner luckily chanced upon it standing near the Milwaukee depot, the motor still hot and one tire on.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 2, 1946
• Yankton’s newly organized band, reactivated under the sponsorship of the local Elks Club, made its first public appearance at a benefit “stag” party. The uniforms are in purple and white — white trousers with purple side stripes, purple jackets with gold braid trim, and caps of the two colors — and the natty appearance of the musicians created much favorable comment.
• The single men won a heated softball game from the married men 18-15 at the Southern normal summer session. The married men led comfortably for several innings but had a bad inning which netted the singles a number of runs and from then on it was nip and tuck with the lead changing hands several times.
50 Years Ago
Friday, July 2, 1971
• One of Yankton’s oldest public events is moving to a new location for this year. The Sacred Heart Hospital benefit ice cream social, a project of the Hospital Ladies’ Auxiliary since 1917, will be staged on the Convent lawn instead of the hospital lawn, because of construction which is currently underway changing the hospital’s ambulance and emergency entrance to a new location.
• The public is invited to the opening lecture of the South Asia Institute to be held on the campus of Mount Marty College starting Monday, July 5. Dr. Seymour H. Fersh, education director of the Asia Society of New York City, will set the stage for a five-week intensified look at the countries of south Asia.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 2, 1996
• The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to announce today its waiver of a plastic liner for the regional landfill 1½ miles west of Lake Andes, believed to set a national precedent. By ruling the two-foot compacted clay liner is adequate, the waiver will save an estimated $1.75 million over the landfill’s lifetime.
• Ten area schools plan to offer students increased courses and opportunities with a long distance learning project. Schools involved in the project include: Alcester-Hudson, Beresford, Centerville, Viborg, Parker, Gayville-Volin, Wakonda, Irene, Canton and Bon Homme.
