100 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 27, 1921
• There was a further drop of about a tenth of an inch in the river stage today, standing this morning at 60.9. Driving of piles for the tramway to Pier 3 was continued today, the structure now being completed almost half the distance of 250 feet between piers.
• Odd Fellows and their families to the number of several hundred, representing all branches of the order and towns throughout this section of the state and northeastern Nebraska, were enjoying a reunion and picnic at Wildwood Park today as guests of the local members of the order, an event which it is proposed to make an annual affair.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, July 27, 1946
• Visiting Yankton yesterday and today was a one-time local navy cadet who made headlines across the nation while in training here by making a parachute jump out of a burning trainer, landing on the Nebraska side of the Missouri river while his plane continued on into Iowa. He is Don Lovness of St. Paul, just out of naval service after returning from Bikini Atoll where he witnessed the first atom bomb test.
• The number of country churches in the great plains area is slowly diminishing, states Professor W.F. Kumlien, head of the department of rural sociology at State college. Practically two-thirds of the farm people now attend churches in the nearest town. The only exception to this tendency is in localities where one nationality and denomination predominates.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 27, 1971
• Rep. Bella Abzug is taking the lead in putting “Ms.” before her name, regardless of marital status. Women, she says, should be considered as “individuals and not wives of individuals… Thus, the thousands of government forms which make up red tape require women to designate Ms. or Mrs., while men, apparently, are sufficiently described by the term “Mr.”
• Approximately 35 bicycle traffic tickets have been issued in the last couple of weeks, requiring riders to attend a bicycle traffic safety session in the City Auditorium. The Yankton Police Chief noted violations including failure to stop at stop sign, failure to signal turns and having no bicycle license.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, July 27, 1996
• With another year of extremely high-flowing water on the Missouri, the Corps has decided to open the spillways on the Gavins Point Dam. According to Parks Manager Dave Becker, this is usually only a one-in-ten year event, but regardless, the fisherman are benefitting with some of the best conditions.
• Fun is guaranteed at “Bleacher Bums,” the third and final performance from the Lewis and Clark Theatre Company this season. The show features a group of fanatical baseball fans rooting for the Chicago Cubs in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The play runs for two weekends, August 1 through 11.
