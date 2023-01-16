VERMILLION — The National Music Museum (NMM) is celebrating 50 years in the making with a special exhibition “As Good as Gold: The First 50 Years (1973-2023).” The exhibit will open with a ribbon cutting ceremony for the NMM’s Jason & Betsy Groves Special Exhibition Gallery and anniversary kick-off event on Thursday, Jan. 19, beginning at 5 p.m.

Since its official inception in 1973, the NMM has collected musical instruments and related materials spanning five centuries. That is 500 years of history, tradition, innovation, and music-making! “As Good as Gold” features some of the treasured instruments that shaped the NMM during its first 50 years of history and explores how the museum’s holdings have evolved from the founding collection to recent acquisitions.

