Nebraska Commission

State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha speaks against LB 574 on the floor of the Legislature on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (Zach Wendling/Nebraska Examiner).

 Zach Wendling

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission on Friday found no probable cause in an alleged conflict of interest violation filed against State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha.

In an 8-0 vote, the commission found no probable cause to support an allegation that Hunt had a conflict of interest in the outcome of Legislative Bill 574, which, in part, imposed restrictions on gender-affirming care for minors.

