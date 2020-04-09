Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Benedictine Sisters at Yankton’s Sacred Heart Monastery are facing a Holy Week and Easter unlike any in their history.
In response to COVID-19, the nuns have closed their monastery, Bishop Marty Chapel and Masses to outside visitors. The monastery remains particularly vulnerable to the disease because of the large number of older nuns and because of the monastery’s community living situation.
But instead of dwelling on what was taken from them, the Benedictine Sisters are focusing on their blessings and what they can offer others.
“What we’re trying to do up here (at the monastery) is to keep the Holy Week spirit alive,” said Sister Maribeth Wentzlaff, the prioress.
Recently, the Benedictine Sisters started ringing the monastery’s bell at 3 p.m. daily as a sign of unity with others during the pandemic. The nuns invited other churches to ring their bells or, if they didn’t have bells, to join in a moment of prayer and reflection.
“This time (of the quarantine) has been extremely hard for us. We’re not able to receive visitors for the long term, and that really goes against one of our Benedictine values, which is hospitality,” Sister Maribeth said.
“In a sense, the bell ringing is our way of being united with people when we can’t be physically united because of circumstances.”
During Holy Week, the bell ringing has lifted the spirits of the nuns and those far outside their monastery, Sister Maribeth said.
“We’ve received great support with the bell ringing. Several of the other churches in town are doing it now,” she said. “People from all over the country who saw the Facebook video have commented on how it brought them to tears and gave them hope.”
In addition, the nuns are taking on service projects meeting needs during the pandemic, Sister Maribeth said. Those actions also reflect Holy Week and Easter with the message of resurrection and new life.
“A group of Sisters has been sewing masks for the (Avera Sacred Heart) hospital and for our employees,” she said. “This is a way of living out the mandate from Jesus on Holy Thursday about washing each other’s feet and taking care of each other.”
However, the pandemic has forced one change to a Holy Thursday observance — the washing of feet in following Jesus’ example of washing his disciple’s feet at the Last Supper.
“Instead of our usual foot washing, we will be washing hands this year to keep a better stance of social distancing while still maintaining the idea of serving others,” Sister Maribeth said.
The monastery has undertaken a project reflecting the rebirth of spring and the new life provided through Jesus’ resurrection.
“The elderly Sisters in our care center, or infirmary, are still dyeing Easter eggs this year to maintain that joyful spirit throughout all generations,” Sister Maribeth said.
The nuns are also greeted by another sign of rebirth and hope, she said.
“The magnolia tree in front of the monastery is in bloom, and many of the perennial flowers are peeking through the ground — showing signs of the life around us even in the midst of this pandemic,” the prioress said.
During these uncertain times, the nuns have maintained their strong faith.
They are continuing their regular common prayer times through the Liturgy of the Hours. The daily prayer marks the hours of each day and sanctifies the day with prayer. The Liturgy of the Hours provides a meditative dialogue on the mystery of Christ, using Scripture and prayer.
“The Psalms have brought rich meditation during this time,” Sister Maribeth said. “Two Psalms that have particular meaning for me that we have prayed recently are from Psalm 37:24, ‘Though the upright stumble, they shall never fall for the Lord holds them by the hand,’ and from Psalm 32:10, ‘Those who trust in the Lord are surrounded with loving mercy.’”
Sister Maribeth said she finds comfort in prayer and her faith during these trying times. She pointed to the messages found in the two Psalms.
“I think God sends us those little pearls to let us know He is with us throughout this time of pandemic,” she said. “As Jesus suffered for us on Good Friday, He reminds us that He is now with us in a very real way in this time of suffering. There is hope! We are a people who believe in the resurrection!”
Unlike surrounding churches closed for the pandemic, the Benedictine Sisters can still gather to celebrate Holy Week and Easter.
“We are blessed to have a chaplain, Father Valerian Odermann, who is still able to celebrate the sacraments with us at the monastery,” the prioress said. “We are saddened that not many in the world are able to celebrate the (Holy Week) and Easter services together in person, and so we will be lifting all of them up in prayer as we share in these sacred times together.”
The Mount Marty College community and area residents often celebrate Holy Week and Easter with the Sisters. While it isn’t possible this year, the nuns are keeping others in their hearts and prayers.
As part of that remembrance, the nuns have sent notes to MMC students, faculty, staff and alumni, Sister Maribeth said.
The Benedictine Sisters are eagerly anticipating the time when the neighboring MMC campus once again bustles with activity, the prioress said. The nuns will embrace those they have missed for months, compared to today’s call for a six-foot distance between each person for health and safety reasons.
“When they all come back, we’ll welcome them with open arms and not just an elbow bump,” she said with a chuckle.
The current pandemic brings anxiety and pain, but it has also brought powerful moments which are especially meaningful during Holy Week and Easter, Sister Maribeth said.
“One of the things that has been the most edifying is, when you jump on Facebook, there are so many families who are coming together and doing things they may not have done in the past,” she said.
“They are praying together more. This is good even as we face this terrible disease. I think there is a greater awareness, and there’s going to be a spiritual renewal.”
