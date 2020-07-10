Though he was a business owner, an active community member and former county commissioner, Ted Mickelson never missed an opportunity to spend time with his wife and children.
The longtime businessman and community leader passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Autumn Winds Assisted Living in Yankton.
Born in Mitchell in 1930, Mickelson attended high school in Woonsocket and went on to college at Dakota Wesleyan University, where he earned his degree in 1952. He served in the U. S. Army from 1952 to 1954, and in 1956 married Nadine R. Edinger, also of Mitchell. Mickelson and she were together for 55 years and raised three children, Craig and Clark Mickelson and Shari Webster. Nadine preceded him in 2011.
After marrying, the couple lived in Norfolk, Nebraska, for a few years while Mickelson worked for Durland Trust Co. In 1962, they moved to Yankton where he took a job as a supervisor and door-to-door milk salesman for Meadow Gold Dairy.
“He would take my brother and sister and I on the route on Saturday mornings,” his eldest son, Craig Mickelson, told the Press & Dakotan. “He would get us up early, early on a Saturday morning, I think 5 a.m. or so to go do the route and then we’d get to have breakfast with him. My favorite breakfast was at H&K Café on east Highway 50.”
In 1970, he launched his own business, Mickelson Real Estate, which remained active until his retirement in 2015. He attended the First United Methodist Church in Yankton.
Mickelson was involved with Yankton Elks Lodge #994, the Shriners, the Jaycees, the Chamber of Commerce and served as a Yankton County Commissioner for 12 years.
While a member of the Elks, Mickelson served in several roles, including Exalted Ruler in 1972, district deputy in 1977, state president in 1990 and National Government Relations Committee member for four years.
In addition to attending the Elks family nights together in Yankton, the family traveled to the conventions together.
“They would always haul us kids to all the conventions,” Craig said. “They would haul us in a big car with no seat belts in the backseat.”
The primary requirement of whatever hotel the family stayed at was that it had to have a swimming pool, Craig recalled.
In his spare time, Mickelson was active, playing golf at the Hillcrest Country Club, fast-pitch softball and couples bowling with his wife on Monday nights.
“Having (lived) in Nebraska, he was a Cornhuskers fan,” Craig said. “He was an avid, avid, ardent Yankton Bucks fan — basketball, football — and an avid, ardent Yankton College fan, too.”
Mickelson hauled his children to those and many other events as well.
“Car races, horse races, dog racing — they loved to go to the races,” Craig said. “They loved to take us to stock car races, and that was that was the number-one family hobby. They loaded up all us kids and hauled us to all these things, but to stock car races sometimes two to three nights a week in the summertime.”
Then, there were the things he loved to do with his wife.
“Sunday afternoon asparagus hunting,” Craig said. “They loved when people would drop off or they’d receive or they purchased sweet corn.”
Together, the couple also enjoyed playing Pinochle — and Mickelson also joined a men’s Pinochle League.
In later years, Mickelson would care for his wife as her health declined.
“He honored and loved her till the day she passed,” Craig said. “The remarkable thing is, he really honored his marriage vows post the death of Nadine. When we would call on birthdays and holidays, he would always tell me, my brother and sister how much ‘they’ love us. He would speak as Ted and Nadine, even though Nadine was gone.”
Mickelson passed the day before his 90th birthday, and according to his son, that was what his father wanted, and he mentally and emotionally prepared his children for it.
He is survived by all three children, as well as nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
“(He had) a heart of service, a heart of volunteering, a heart of relationships and friendships,” Craig said. “I think it comes down to the social aspect that they were so much into, and relationships and friendships.
“He loved people.”
