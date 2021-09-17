PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed Sept. 19-25, Adult Education and Family Literacy Week in South Dakota.
The goal of this week is to increase public awareness of how adult education and family literacy supports jobs and higher wages, benefits the economy and business productivity, and helps our residents reach their full potential to achieve stable employment.
In South Dakota, more than 15% of adults experience literacy issues and 24% of adults experience numeracy issues.
The Adult Education and Family Literacy Program, under Title II of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, supports these services and activities. Read success stories to learn how employers and individuals have found workplace success.
For more information, visit dlr.sd.gov or call 605-367-5300.
