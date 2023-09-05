100 Years Ago
Thursday, September 6, 1923
• One of the cedar trees that adorned the courthouse lawn died suddenly following the recent electrical storm and has been removed. The tree was perfectly healthy one day and was dead and dry the next, much to the wonderment of courthouse folks. It is believed a lightning strike finished the career of the tree, although it did not show the usual marks of being struck.
• George E. Burtscher, superintendent of construction for the Kelly-Atkinson company, steel erection contractors on the Missouri River bridge here, has arrived to take active charge of the work at the river front. The company’s workers will start coming in here in the near future, and with local workmen the efforts of the company will be directed to getting material in shape and ready so that the erection of the steel may start immediately upon its arrival.
75 Years Ago
Monday, September 6, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, September 6, 1973
• The number of visitors at Gavins Point Dam and Lewis and Clark Lake was up considerably over the Labor Day weekend from the similar period a year ago. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimated the number of visitors this year from Friday, Aug. 30, through Monday, Sept. 3, at 152,560, as compared with 78,512 during the similar period last year.
• There has been a general atmosphere of confidence and optimism around the Yankton Buck football camp all fall, but it was obvious during the first few days of this week that last Friday’s 29-12 opening game victory over Vermillion has given an added zing to the Buck workouts — both on the part of the players and the coaches. “We’re cautiously excited right now,” said head coach Max Hawk. “In my time here we had never been able to walk into Vermillion and get a jump like that (29-0) on the Tanagers, and it makes you wonder just what else we can do!”
25 Years Ago
Sunday, September 6, 1998
• No paper
