Noem Revs Up Yankton Voters To Rally Support For Tuesday’s Election

In the final stretch before Tuesday’s elections, Gov. Kristi Noem visited Yankton, talking about the issues and the importance of getting people to the polls to vote.
“This race is tighter than it should be, and it's tight because people aren’t paying attention,” Noem told a room full of supporters at JoDean's Steakhouse & Lounge in Yankton Saturday. “They think that it's an easy race, that there's nothing to worry about.”
Also, Republicans aren't motivated to go out and talk to their neighbors as politics have gotten divisive and ugly, she added.
“Frankly, ever since COVID-19 when the national press started kicking me in the head every day, they moved national reporters to the state to beat me up and they have dumped millions of dollars on my head to try to convince every leader and every governor to never do what Kristi Noem did by keeping her state open and by keeping businesses open and kids in the classroom,” Noem said. “So, I want to ask for your help.”
Though South Dakota is doing “amazing,” polls show that only about 52% of residents think its going in the right direction, she said.
“I'm shocked by that, because in the state of South Dakota, we have the number one economy in the country,” Noem said. “We have businesses moving here; our businesses that are here are thriving; and incomes are going up here faster than anywhere else in the nation. In fact, our incomes have gone up 21% in just the last two years.”
Despite an increase in total non-farm employment of 2.6% over a year ago and an unemployment rate of 2.3%, the seventh lowest in the nation, as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, South Dakota’s rank economically is 15th in the nation, according to U.S. News, up from 20th in 2019.
“Our kids are outperforming students from any other state,” she said. “We have less than 700 people in the entire state of South Dakota that are on unemployment. Everybody here gets up and they go to work, and that's something that we appreciate and value in the state of South Dakota.”
Noem also reiterated previous statements regarding Democratic candidate for Governor, Jamie Smith’s, desire to “look for more things to tax,” she said.
During Smith’s visit to Yankton last week, he made a point of telling supporters that he was proposing to tax marijuana “when” it was legalized but was quoted by Noem out of context.
Noem told supporters that people don’t necessarily recognize the differences between her and Smith.
“We could not be more different in the decisions that we made,” she said. “Jamie was the one attacking me for two years for not shutting down the state of South Dakota, publicly, sending letters, talking to the press, telling them I was wrong.”
Smith wanted to mandate masking in schools, require that people be vaccinated or lose their jobs, block Noem’s bills to keep critical race theory (CRT) out of the classrooms, and voted against protecting girls’ sports, she said.
She mentioned Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who through his executive orders lifted that state’s vaccine and mask mandates and barred CRT from the classrooms, Noem said.
“Overnight, Glenn Younkin changed life in Virginia,” she said. “Jamie can do that here in South Dakota overnight, too. With his approach to government and his willingness to break the Constitution, he could issue executive orders that could change here overnight, his first day in the governor's office.”
People are coming to South Dakota, not for the beaches or for the January whether, but to be like the people here, and that's the best way to grow, Noem said.
