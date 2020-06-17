100 Years Ago
Friday, June 18, 1920
• The “Wet Paint” sign was showing yesterday at the Dowling Department Store and the Wallbaum Drug Store.
• Several car loads of boosters from Lesterville came down this morning advertising the fact that Lesterville will celebrate the 4th at home this year. They paraded through the streets and then their band gave several numbers on Third street.
75 Years Ago
Monday, June 18, 1945
• Among the city of Yankton’s proposed building expansions for the immediate post-war period is a new church planned by Trinity Lutheran Congregation.
• The arrival today of a U.S. Army Ground Forces traveling unit composed of over 80 uniformed Infantrymen marked the beginning of groundwork arrangements for “Here’s Your Infantry”, a spectacular combat demonstration to be presented on the Yankton college athletic field tomorrow evening at 8:15 o’clock.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, June 18, 1970
• Yankton’s camping areas are “some of the best anywhere.” At least that was the overwhelming consensus of the campers unofficially surveyed in both federal and state camping areas. The Michael Stivaletta family traveled all the way from Baltimore, Md. To take advantage of the Yankton camping. This was the second visit to the Yankton area for them.
• J. Ray King, Sutherland, Neb., sovereign grand warden of the Sovereign Grand Lodge of the Odd Fellows order, arrived in Yankton early Wednesday evening and addressed the meeting this morning of the Odd Fellows Grand Lodge of South Dakota, conducted by Grand Master A.C. Richter, Colman.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, June 18, 1995
• No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.