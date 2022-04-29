VERMILLION — David Lias, editor of the Vermillion Plain Talk, the community’s weekly newspaper, was presented the Mayor’s Community Service Award Thursday night, April 21, at the 2022 Vermillion Area Chamber and Development Company (VCDC) Annual Banquet held in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
“It’s gratifying to see such an amazing turnout of Vermillion supporters in one place,” Mayor Kelsey Collier-Wise told the banquet audience. “Each year at the VCDC banquet, the mayor has the privilege of recognizing one of our amazing citizens for their contribution to our community.”
She noted that the Washington Post’s slogan, “Democracy dies in darkness,” is attributed to journalist Bob Woodward, best known for his groundbreaking investigation of the Watergate scandal.
“It’s a succinct explanation of the importance of our Constitutional freedom of the press – a freedom championed by our Founding Fathers in many of their early writings because they had seen how censorship could be used by despots to keep citizens from understanding what their government was doing,” Collier-Wise said.
In the modern world, she said, platforms for sharing information abound, “but this concept remains vitally important.
“As print media has started to shrink in prominence, there are fewer and fewer places for citizens to follow what is happening in their state legislatures and local governments,” the mayor said. “Where there were once full newsrooms, there are now often only one or two people to bring democracy into the light.
“In Vermillion, we’re incredibly lucky to still have a weekly newspaper, incredibly lucky to be able to read about what goes on at public meetings, to hear from those who are running for public office, to still be able to clip out pictures of our children at athletic events and dance recitals,” Collier-Wise said.
We have those things, the mayor said, because of the tireless work of one man.
“One man who is watching and transcribing every city council, county commission and school board meeting, one man who runs from event to event, camera in hand, to record the triumphs, controversies and celebrations of our community,” she said. “One man who has missed countless family dinners and special occasions for almost three decades to make sure the citizens of our city weren’t left in the dark.
“One man who, despite being a Jackrabbit, loves Vermillion with his whole heart,” the mayor said. “For all of these reasons, I am honored to present David Lias with this year’s Mayor’s Award For Service.”
