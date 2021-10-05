Lake Andes Man Pleads Guilty To Endangering Authorities

TYNDALL — A Lake Andes man has pleaded guilty to aggravated eluding after he intentionally ran two Bon Homme County patrol cars off the road earlier this year during a pursuit exceeding 100 miles per hour at times.
Julian Lee Winckler, 46, entered the guilty plea Tuesday at First Circuit Court in Tyndall. He faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine for the Class 6 felony.
According to court records, Winckler is charged with fleeing from law enforcement by vehicle following a June 9, 2021, incident in which they detected drug use. During his attempt to flee authorities, “(Winckler) operated the vehicle in a manner that constituted an inherent risk of death or serious bodily injury to any third person,” according to court records.
Winckler drove right at the two Bon Homme County patrol cars containing Deputy Sheriffs Rich Sutera and Joel Neuman, forcing them off the road.
In exchange for Tuesday’s guilty plea, the prosecution has dropped five other charges — two of them drug related — in connection with the high-speed chase that lasted 28 miles.
Besides the aggravated eluding charge, Winckler had faced the following charges:
• one count each of unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance in Schedule I or II, a Class 5 felony;
• driving under the influence, first offense, a Class 1 misdemeanor;
• reckless driving, a Class 1 misdemeanor;
• no driver’s license and unauthorized possession of a controlled drug or substance in Schedule I or II, a Class 2 misdemeanor.
Winckler’s brush with the law isn’t limited to Bon Homme County.
He also faces four drug charges in Charles Mix County tied to a May incident at a Pickstown motel: unauthorized distribution of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; unauthorized possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony; possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, a Class 1 misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 2 misdemeanor.
He is scheduled for an Oct. 27 hearing at the Lake Andes courthouse, according to the Charles Mix County clerk of courts office. At that time, Winckler could change his plea or, if he doesn’t, the court could schedule his next appearance on the charges.
Winckler appeared Tuesday in court at Tyndall with his attorney, Brooke Swier Schloss of Avon. The prosecution was represented by Bon Homme County’s State’s Attorney Lisa Rothschadl and Deputy State’s Attorney Abigail Monger.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Swier Schloss said her client plans to enter a guilty plea during the Charles Mix County hearing later this month. Given that situation, Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering said Tuesday she would schedule the Bon Homme County sentencing for Nov. 2 in Tyndall. By that time, Winckler will have entered his plea in Charles Mix County.
Gering said she believes Judge Bruce Anderson will likely order a pre-sentence investigation (PSI) in the Charles Mix County proceedings.
Gering didn’t order a PSI in the Bon Homme County case. However, she would like to review the Charles Mix County PSI if Anderson orders one.
In court records, Sutera described the June 9 incident and subsequent pursuit that led to Winckler’s arrest.
At approximately 5:35 p.m., Sutera was called to assist Neuman, who had attempted to stop a tan Ford pickup for a citizen-reported driving complaint.
When Neuman attempted to stop the pickup, a pursuit started and continued around Bon Homme County, Sutera said. The deputies resumed the pursuit after Winckler forced both patrol cars off the road.
The pursuit ended when Winckler wrecked his pickup at a T-intersection of 299th and 415th Street, Sutera added. Winckler was found walking approximately 15 yards away from his wrecked truck.
Winckler was placed in handcuffs and was asked if he was injured and needed medical attention, Sutera said. The suspect said no, but the deputy said he observed physical signs that came to his attention.
Winckler’s eyes were very constricted and he was sweating profusely, which can be a sign of drug use, Sutera said. Winckler refused to perform field sobriety tests and to give a urinalysis sample, the deputy added.
The suspect was taken to the Bon Homme County Jail in Tyndall, Sutera said. While searching his wallet, authorities found a small ziplock baggie with an unknown white power that field tested positive for amphetamine.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Gering presided from Clay County by way of interactive television (ITV).
The judge is not bound by plea deals between attorneys when making her sentencing decisions. In addition, Bon Homme County’s sentence could run concurrently with Charles Mix County.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Winckler agreed to the stated facts of the case.
In addition, he was informed Tuesday he could submit letters of support to the court for consideration in his sentencing.
