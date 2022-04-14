• Devonna Picotte, 43, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Charleen Marek, 43, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a Drug Court hold.
• Jeremy Robb, 45, Amboy, Minn., was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for contempt of court.
• Ronnie Young, 39, Volin, was booked Wednesday on a facility hold for the Turner County Sheriff’s Office.
• Paul Krause, 40, Sioux Falls, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for violation of a protection order.
• Brian Fitzpatrick-Caughey, 36, Rolla, Mo., was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Jeannie Shull, 48, Rolla, Mo., was arrested Wednesday on three warrants for failure to appear and two warrants for breach of conditions without order.
• Kaitlin Meis, 27, Rapid City, was arrested Wednesday on a parole hold.
• Donald Pendlebury, 41, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a parole hold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.