100 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 18, 1923
• Yankton’s $10,000 third district service sewer bonds were voted overwhelmingly at the city election Tuesday, with a total vote of 1,414 recorded. This is to provide the city’s share of the state-city service trunk sewer running along the bank of the Marne Creek which is to care for the sewage of the College Hill district and permit the modernizing of all homes there in blocks which are too low to take advantage of the present laterals which siphon under the Marne creek.
• The tin Ford cow, considerably discussed in scientific and economic circles as a technical milk giver which is to revolutionize the dairy business and farm life, is to be presented to the view of Yankton people, according to Marion Dunn, chairman of the committee on arrangements for the DeMolay carnival April 26. He says that Mr. Ford has permitted the cow to be brought here in view of the large crowds who are expected to attend the carnival.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, April 18, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 18, 1973
• Todd Erp and Joan Light each claimed two first places and Stephanie Iverson added a fifth championship for the Yankton swim team in the recent Tri-State Swim League championships here. Yankton finished sixth in the team standings. The meet closes the winter season for the squad.
• The Yankton County Sheriff’s office received a report Tuesday morning that a tool trailer belonging to the Clay County Highway Department had been entered at a gravel pit about one-fourth mile north of Volin Monday night or early Tuesday and an assortment of tools taken. Entry was secured by forcing the door.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, April 18, 1998
• Mount Marty College has gained 52 students since last spring for about a six percent growth, propelling the Catholic college to nearly 1,000 students. Of the total number, the day college enrolls 446, the evening college 95, and the balance in programs around the state.
• The Dacotah Territory Reunion Celebration will be reborn and renamed for the fall of 1998. The weekend of Oct. 3 will now be billed as the Dacotah Territory Harness Driving Competition, said Don Smith, committee member.
