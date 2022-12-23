Massive Winter Storm Brings Rolling Blackouts, Power Outages

Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.
More than 200 million people were under an advisory or warning on Friday, the National Weather Service said. The weather service’s map “depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever,” forecasters said.
Locally, the blizzard warning for the Yankton area was extended 12 hours to 6 a.m. today (Saturday), while the wind chill warning remains in effect until noon Saturday.
“Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute,” the National Weather Service (NWS) said on its website Friday. “Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.”
The NWS said travel should be restricted to emergencies only.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) announced “No Travel Advisories” continue to impact state highways across South Dakota, with many highways physically impassable from blockages of large snow drifts, stranded vehicles and plugged bridges.
“Due to the extremely cold temperatures and windy conditions, applying chemical and salt are not effective treatment options,” the SDDOT said in a press release. “Travelers should expect to encounter ice-covered roads and snow-covered shoulders. … Snow removal equipment will be working to remove ice in the driving lanes and snow remaining on shoulders. … Please use extra caution and reduce travel speed.”
However, sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 are being reopened, provided that conditions improve as forecasted throughout the day. Late Friday afternoon, Interstate 90 had been opened from Rapid City to Mitchell while Interstate 29 had been opened from Watertown to the North Dakota border.
Also Friday, Gov. Kristi Noem announced additional missions that are being undertaken by the South Dakota National Guard in response to the winter storms across South Dakota. The Guard had been activated Thursday to haul available firewood from the Black Hills Forest Service to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.
“The Guard will also be hauling timber to the Oglala Sioux Tribe. They will also be helping with snow removal in support of both the Rosebud Sioux Tribe and the Oglala Sioux Tribe,” according to a press release. “They will be performing these missions in conjunction with the Department of Public Safety and the Department of Transportation.”
Meanwhille, power outages have left about 1.4 million homes and businesses in the dark, according to the website PowerOutage, which tracks utility reports. The Tennessee Valley Authority, the nation’s largest public utility, ended its rolling blackouts Friday afternoon but continued to urge homes and businesses to conserve power. In Georgia, hundreds of people in Atlanta and northern parts of the state were without power and facing the possibility of sub-zero wind chills without heat.
And nearly 5,000 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled Friday, according to the tracking site FlightAware, causing more mayhem as travelers try to make it home for the holidays.
“We’ve just got to stay positive,” said Wendell Davis, who plays basketball with a team in France and was waiting at O’Hare in Chicago on Friday after a series of flight cancellations.
The huge storm stretched from border to border. In Canada, WestJet canceled all flights Friday at Toronto Pearson International Airport, beginning at 9 a.m. as meteorologists in the country warned of a potential once-in-a-decade weather event.
And in Mexico, migrants waited near the U.S. border in unusually cold temperatures as they awaited a U.S. Supreme Court decision on whether and when to lift pandemic-era restrictions that prevent many from seeking asylum.
Forecasters said a bomb cyclone — when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm — had developed near the Great Lakes, stirring up blizzard conditions, including heavy winds and snow.
Multiple highways were closed and crashes claimed at least six lives, officials said. At least two people died in a massive pileup involving some 50 vehicles on the Ohio Turnpike. A Kansas City, Missouri, driver was killed Thursday after skidding into a creek, and three others died Wednesday in separate crashes on icy northern Kansas roads.
Michigan also faced a deluge of crashes, including one involving nine semitrailers.
Brent Whitehead said it took him 7.5 hours — instead of the usual six — to drive from his home near Minneapolis to his parents’ home outside Chicago on Thursday in sometimes icy conditions.
“Thank goodness I had my car equipped with snow tires,” he said.
Activists also were rushing to get homeless people out of the cold. Nearly 170 adults and children were keeping warm early Friday in Detroit at a shelter and a warming center that are designed to hold 100 people.
“This is a lot of extra people” but it wasn’t an option to turn anyone away, said Faith Fowler, the executive director of Cass Community Social Services, which runs both facilities.
In Chicago, Andy Robledo planned to spend the day organizing efforts to check on people without housing through his nonprofit, Feeding People Through Plants. Robledo and volunteers build tents modeled on ice-fishing tents, including a plywood subfloor.
“It’s not a house, it’s not an apartment, it’s not a hotel room. But it’s a huge step up from what they had before,” Robledo said.
In Portland, Oregon, nearly 800 people slept at five emergency shelters on Thursday night, as homeless outreach teams fanned out to distributed cold-weather survival gear. Shelters called for volunteers amid high demand and staffing issues. Employees were laid low by flu or respiratory symptoms or kept from work by icy roads, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.