PIERRE — The South Dakota State Historical Society is launching a new podcast, History 605, hosted by State Historian and Society Director Dr. Ben Jones.
“Through conversations with historians, museum curators, tribal historic preservationists, and other experts, I look forward to telling the story of South Dakota and the region through the people, places, and events that have shaped us,” Jones said.
The first two episodes of History 605 were released on Friday, July 2. Subsequent episodes will be released every other Monday. History 605 can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, South Dakota Public Broadcasting and South Dakota Historical Society Press blogs. Links to the podcast will also be on Twitter @History605 and www.history.sd.gov.
