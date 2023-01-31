100 Years Ago
Thursday, February 1, 1923
• The House voted down, 50 to 46, the bill introduced by Miss Gladys Pyle, of Beadle County, first woman legislator, wiping out the sex discrimination on jury service. Two members explained their votes by saying that they had no objection to women on juries who wanted so to serve but that their wives did not and they were not prepared to vote a blanket law.
• Permanent organization of a Kiwanis Club in Yankton will be effected at a dinner and meeting to be held at the Merchants Hotel this evening, following a preliminary meeting for temporary organization held Tuesday evening of this week. Business and professional men of the city of various lines will be present to take part in the organization which will give Yankton the 11th Kiwanis club in the state.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, February 1, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, February 1, 1973
• It’s no longer strictly a man’s world on the varsity swim team at the University of South Dakota. Two women, sophomore Betsy McCullough (Vermillion), and freshman Kim Riddell (Rapid City), have competed in all four Coyote varsity meets this season and helped the team to a 2-2 season record.
• Earl C. Carlson, employed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Marketing Service as an egg product inspector stationed at the Steulpnagel’s, Inc., plant located in Yankton, has been presented the Certificate of Merit Award along with a cash bonus.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, February 1, 1998
• No paper
