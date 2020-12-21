South Dakota recorded 20 new deaths related to COVID-19 in Monday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH). That raised the state toll to 1,381.
The state’s downward trend in infections continued with 347 new cases reported. South Dakota hasn’t posted 1,000 or more new daily cases since Dec. 4.
Locally, Yankton County saw 11 new infections Monday. No new deaths were posted, breaking a string of three straight days in which new deaths were reported.
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 1 new case (1,446 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (53), 4 new recoveries (1,275), 0 new deaths (22), 49 active cases, 0 new vaccinations (6 overall);
• Charles Mix County — 7 new cases (1,070), 1 new hospitalization (115), 3 new recoveries (978), 0 new deaths (10), 82 active cases, 0 new vaccinations (3);
• Clay County — 8 new cases (1,569), 0 new hospitalizations (37), 1 new recovery (1,443), 0 new deaths (11), 115 active cases, 4 new vaccinations (29);
• Douglas County — 1 new case (364), 1 new hospitalization (50), 0 new recoveries (310), 0 new deaths (7), 47 active cases, 0 new vaccinations (1);
• Hutchinson County — 2 new cases (678), 0 new hospitalizations (62), 2 new recoveries (601), 0 new deaths (14), 63 active cases, 1 new vaccination (17);
• Turner County — 3 new cases (930), 1 new hospitalization (59), 0 new recoveries (803), 0 new deaths (47), 80 active cases, 13 new vaccinations (52);
• Union County — 6 new cases (1,418), 0 new hospitalizations (65), 2 new recoveries (1,332), 0 new deaths (30), 156 active cases, 0 new vaccinations (13);
• Yankton County — 11 new cases (2,365), 0 new hospitalizations (109), 5 new recoveries (2,038), 0 new deaths (23), 304 active cases, 1 new vaccination (14).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services late Sunday reported four new infections in Knox County (637 overall), two new cases in Cedar County (541) and one new case in Dixon County, its 462nd.
In the DOH’s weekly update on South Dakota educational institutions, grade K-12 schools reported 340 new infections last week (Dec. 13-19), down from 505 the previous week and the lowest weekly increase since Sept. 13-19. There have been 9,153 total cases (6,810 students; 2,343 staff) with 8,625 recoveries. Among colleges, universities and technical schools, 50 new cases were reported, raising the overall total to 3,130 (2,703 students, 427 staff), with 3,035 recoveries.
Here are South Dakota’s statistics for Monday:
• Total Cases — 95,074 (+347: 301 confirmed, 46 probable);
• Active Cases — 8,373 (+103);
• Recoveries — 85,320 (+234);
• Hospitalizations — 5,429 ever hospitalized (+18); 344 currently hospitalized (-1);
• Testing — 3,206 new tests processed; 1,035 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 7,516 overall (+1,205).
In Nebraska, 11 new deaths were reported late Sunday to raise the state toll to 1,486.
There were also 967 new infections recorded.
Other statistics posted on the DHHS website included:
• Total Cases — 156,382 (+967);
• Recoveries — 93,640 (+1,445);
• Hospitalizations — 4,992 ever hospitalized (+15); 582 currently hospitalized (-16);
• Testing — 7,601 new tests processed; 2,780 new individuals tested.
