PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Social Services (DSS) is making $5 million available for residential alternative care programs to support alcohol and drug abuse recovery programs and services for women.
“Sometimes individuals, due to many challenges, are unable to maintain sobriety independently without additional supports,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “The funding being made available will support alternative paths to recovery and give individuals opportunities to develop the life skills needed to regain independence and reunite with their families.”
Through this funding effort, prioritization will be given to programs that support women experiencing substance related issues. The intent of the funding is to support expanding capacity to serve women in new or underserved areas in South Dakota.
“Individuals with substance use issues are at risk for relapse and continued issues if they return to an unhealthy environment,” Gill said. “Supporting our fellow South Dakotans on their path to recovery aligns with the DSS mission to strengthen families to foster health, wellbeing, and independence.”
Request for Proposal 2784 Residential Alternative Care Programs was published Wednesday, July 6, and seeks providers to deliver services in South Dakota. Proposals are due Aug. 17 by 5 p.m. CST. Copies of the RFP and the cost proposal template can be downloaded at https://dss.sd.gov/keyresources/rfp.aspx.
