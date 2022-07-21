PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Social Services (DSS) is making $5 million available for residential alternative care programs to support alcohol and drug abuse recovery programs and services for women.

“Sometimes individuals, due to many challenges, are unable to maintain sobriety independently without additional supports,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “The funding being made available will support alternative paths to recovery and give individuals opportunities to develop the life skills needed to regain independence and reunite with their families.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.