Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 103F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 2, 2022 @ 3:52 am
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Kamden Cihlar, 21, Yankton, was arrested Friday for simple assault (domestic) and interruption of communication (misdemeanor).
• Tobie McCloud, 46, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a probation hold.
• Charles Gross, 74, Yankton, was arrested Friday for contempt and driving under the influence.
• Ashley Brooks, 37, Yankton, was arrested Friday for interruption of communication (misdemeanor) and aggravated assault (domestic).
• Jason Hoy, 32, Yankton, was arrested Friday for driving with a revoked license and obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter.
• Emilio Guerra Acosta, 29, Sioux Falls, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Tyral Denney, 27, Niobrara, Neb., was booked Saturday on a facility hold for the Bon Homme Sheriff’s Office.
• Todd Ferreira, 38, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a revoked license and possession of a controlled substance in Schedules I or II.
• Tyler Schaefer, 37, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Kelly Clarkson, 54, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a parole hold for possession of a controlled substance; unauthorized manufacture, distribution, counterfeiting or possession of substances with a high potential for abuse (felony); and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Aaron Lewis, 39, Vermillion, was arrested Sunday for driving with a revoked license.
• Joel Williams, 49, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Scott Odekirk, 32, Overland Park, Kan., was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Rochelle Bliss, 36, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement and on a warrant for failure to comply.
• Andrew James, 29, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear.
