Yankton’s First Medicinal Cannabis Outlet Opens

Nearly two years after South Dakota voters approved the legalization of medicinal cannabis, Yankton’s first medical marijuana dispensary is set to open today (Tuesday).
Elevate cannabis dispensary, at 220 Capital Street in Yankton’s downtown Meridian District, will be the first of two approved to operate within Yankton’s city limits. Hours of operation are Tuesday-Friday noon-6 p.m. and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Genesis Farms’ dispensary will be located at 217 W. 4th St., Yankton’s former Cotton Oil company, and is slated to open sometime this fall, according to the company’s website, though no firm opening date was available. The Press & Dakotan reached out to a representative of Genesis Farms but did not receive a reply by press time.
Most approved dispensaries have been waiting to open because South Dakota law requires that dispensaries only buy marijuana from approved growers in the state, and those first crops are just becoming generally available now.
This time, managers were able to order cannabis flowers, but will diversify as more becomes available on the market, Elevate’s owner Jeff Dayhuff of Green Machine, told the Press & Dakotan.
A sizable shipment of three different strains of cannabis flower will be available in prepackaged .125-ounce quantities, he said.
Currently, the market focuses primarily on the content of THC, one of two main cannabinoids and the psychoactive ingredient in Cannabis, and CBD, cannabidiol, the other non-psychoactive main cannabinoid.
“Each strain will have a different level of THC and CBD,” Tara Leonard, CFO/business manager at Elevate, told the Press & Dakotan. “CBD eliminates the pain. The THC eliminates the pain and creates a little euphoria to help with the pain.”
Analysis of every batch of marijuana is provided by the grower so marijuana salespeople or budtenders can recommend the correct product for each individual’s needs, Leonard said.
“When we get our product, all the lab results from testing that the cultivating center does will transfer into our system,” she said. “Our budtenders will be able to identify exactly how much THC is in it, how much CBD and if it’s for anxiety, if it’s for pain, if it’s for sleep, if it’s for getting your appetite back, all that will be identified in there.”
Clients wishing to purchase medical marijuana in South Dakota must present a South Dakota Medical Cannabis Card and a drivers license to view and purchase the product. Non-residents who qualify may obtain a non-resident card.
“People are allowed to have three ounces, and actually, Initiated Measure 26 says that they are allowed to have three ounces ‘on them,’” Leonard said. “As far as how often and how much, the Department of Health is still working out the details.”
In addition to helping clients choose the right product, Leonard and Dayhuff will be organizing clinics with a qualified physician’s assistant (P.A.) to help potential clients navigate South Dakota’s medical cannabis application process.
“I think the biggest misconception about medical cannabis is people think, ‘Oh, I need to get a prescription and bring it in here,’” Leonard said. “That’s not the case. They actually need to get registered and get a Medical Marijuana Card.”
Patients wishing to obtain medical marijuana cannot start the application process until a physician or P.A. determines that they qualify and downloads the patient information to the state’s web portal.
“There’s two processes: you get your medical card and, once it’s registered, you have to register through the state and get your state card,” she said.
Dayhuff Enterprises, 113 E. Third Street, will be hosting a pop-up application clinic from 1-6 p.m. Thursday. Applicants will need to bring a copy of their care summary or their discharge summary including a diagnosis, and the date of their last appointment, Leonard said.
The medical provider at Thursday’s pop-up clinic will have a list of qualifying diagnoses and can perform the initial medical portion of the process and submit it to the state, Leonard said. There is a fee for both the medical visit and the state application. Fees associated with medical marijuana are not covered by insurance. The state-issued cards must be renewed every year, she added.
“Being part of this is exciting for me,” she said. “I encourage people to come talk to us and ask questions. For those who are skeptical, come in and talk to me. I’d be happy to explain our processes.”
———
For more information, visit https://medcannabis.sd.gov/.
