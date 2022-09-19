Yankton’s First Medicinal Cannabis Outlet Opens
Staff at Elevate from left: Shane Nakamura, Camille Swift, owner Jeff Dayhuff; Tara Leonard, CFO/business manager; and Mike Carda, COO. Shown is the main part of the store, which Leonard said was designed to be professional, clean and inviting to the mostly age-55-plus customers expected to patronize the dispensary.

 Cora Van Olson/P&D

Nearly two years after South Dakota voters approved the legalization of medicinal cannabis, Yankton’s first medical marijuana dispensary is set to open today (Tuesday).

Elevate cannabis dispensary, at 220 Capital Street in Yankton’s downtown Meridian District, will be the first of two approved to operate within Yankton’s city limits. Hours of operation are Tuesday-Friday noon-6 p.m. and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

