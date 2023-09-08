100 Years Ago
Sunday, September 9, 1923
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Thursday, September 9, 1948
• Considerable discussion of proposed new city ordinances governing peddlers and solicitors and transient merchants highlighted the meeting of the board of city commissioners Wednesday night.
• Higher education in the nation’s colleges and universities will be sought by a large number of Yankton young people this fall, but most of the students are attending institutions within a reasonable distance from home. Yankton college, South Dakota State college and the University of South Dakota appear to be the first three choices on the list of schools. A few young people are entering specialized training in vocational schools.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, September 9, 1973
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 9, 1998
• Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, along with health care facilities in Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Mitchell and several other smaller communities in South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota and Iowa will undergo a name change today. While keeping their local identity, the 90-plus hospitals, extended care facilities, clinics and nursing homes that are part of Avera Health, will add the Avera name to the local facility. John T. Porter, president and CEO of Avera Health, said the name change will make it clear to the public that Sacred Heart Hospital is backed by the resources of a large system.
• Police report that a Rapid City woman was driving her new vehicle west on 11th Street at 7:45 p.m. Saturday, when a ball, apparently hit by an inmate at the Yankton Federal Prison Camp, hit the roof of her car, causing a dent. Police gave the woman the address of the Prison Camp authorities, and told the woman to report the accident to them. Damage to the woman’s vehicle was estimated at $200.
