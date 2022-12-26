The Friends of the Yankton Community Library will be hosting their first sale of 2023 in the library meeting room from Thursday, Jan. 12 through Sunday, Jan. 15. Thursday from 4-8 p.m. will be open for members of the Friends of the Library to shop early. Memberships will be available to purchase at the sale.
The sale will open to the general public beginning on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
