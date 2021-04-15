HURON — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) South Dakota Rural Development Acting State Director Hally Witte announced that USDA is investing $266 million to build and improve critical community facilities to benefit nearly 3 million rural residents in 16 states and Puerto Rico. This funding includes an investment of $549,100 for four South Dakota projects that will benefit 13,250 residents.
“These investments will help the four entities upgrade their equipment to improve services to thousands of rural residents living in their service areas,” said Witte. These investments by the Biden Administration will ensure the continuation of needed community facility services that could change and save lives to help rural America build back better and stronger.”
USDA is investing in 41 projects through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program. The assistance will fund emergency response vehicles and equipment, improving essential community services.
These investments announced today are from the first quarter of FY2021 and January 2021. Projects are in Alabama, California, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, South Dakota, Virginia, Vermont, Washington and Puerto Rico.
Among the South Dakota investments:
• In Lake Andes, the Lake Andes-Ravinia Rural Fire Protection District will use a Community Facility loan of $33,400 and grant of $38,600 to purchase a water tanker truck for the District. The truck will increase the ability to get water to fires in rural areas where fire hydrants are not available. Up-to-date vehicles and transport for water is important for the safety of all community members. This project will serve 2,438 rural residents.
More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.
Interested parties should contact their USDA Rural Development state office for information about additional funding, application procedures and eligibility details. Also see the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program Guidance Book for Applicants (PDF, 669 KB) for a detailed overview of the application process.
