Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Tobie Mariano, 45, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a probation hold.
• Alyssa Larrabee, 29, Sioux Falls, was arrested Friday on a parole hold and on an unspecified warrant.
• Emma Haynie, 38, Yankton, was arrested Friday for driving under the influence and a miscellaneous charge.
• Jason Tellus, 44, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Terry Bistsos, 52, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for sexual contact without consent with a person capable of consenting (misdemeanor).
• Trina Neckace, 27, Sioux Falls, was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and on warrants for simple assault, failure to comply and failure to appear.
• Brendan McBride, 26, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on warrants for violation of terms and conditions and failure to appear.
• Buck Noyer, 27, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on an unspecified warrant.
• A 17-year-old Yankton male was arrested Sunday for aggravated assault (domestic).
• Brandon Painter, 21, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a parole hold.
