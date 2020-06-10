VERMILLION — A week after the June 2 primary, the two District 17 legislative races have seen a total of three candidates withdraw with one replacement now on the ballot.
District 17 consists of Clay and Turner counties. Both the Senate and House seats are two-year terms. Each political party can advance one Senate and two House candidates to the November general election.
In addition, independent candidates can run for the offices.
In the Senate race, the Republican primary remains undecided as it could receive a recount.
In the GOP race, incumbent Art Rusch of Vermillion defeated challenger Nancy Rasmussen of Hurley 1,002-996. Rasmussen had been serving in the House but was term limited and chose to run for the Senate chamber.
Because the six-vote difference falls within 2% of the votes cast, Rasmussen can ask for a recount under South Dakota law.
The Democrats will field a different candidate, according to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website.
Ailee Johns is now listed as the Democratic nominee as of July 1. Johns replaces Codylee Riedman, who was listed as having withdrawn from the race May 11. Both candidates are from Vermillion.
The District 17 Senate race will include a third candidate, Libertarian Gregory Baldwin of Wakonda.
In the House race, the field has seen two changes.
One of the Democratic candidates, Michelle Maloney of Vermillion, is listed as having withdrawn from the race May 26. No replacement is listed for now but could be named at a later date.
In addition, independent candidate Caitlin Collier of Vermillion is listed as having withdrawn from the race June 5.
As of now, the House field consists of Republicans Sydney Davis of Burbank and Richard Vasgaard of Centerville and Democrat Al Leber of Vermillion.
Davis and Vasgaard emerged as the top two vote getters in a four-candidate field with 1,272 and 844 votes, respectively. They were trailed by Dan Werner of Dolton with 501 and Charles Kludt of Viborg with 482.
Besides Rasmussen, the other District 17 House incumbent is Ray Ring of Vermillion. He was term limited from the House and chose not to seek the Senate seat.
As a result, District 17 is guaranteed two new House members.
