Incidents
• A report was received at 3:21 p.m. Friday of a power line down on W. 2nd St.
• A report was received at 4:01 p.m. Friday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 6:22 p.m. Friday of an assault on W. 6th St.
• A report was received at 2:28 a.m. Saturday of a residential burglary on Pine St.
• A report was received at 8:12 a.m. Saturday of vandalism on Capital St.
• A report was received at 8:57 a.m. Saturday of a power line down on W. 5th St.
• A report was received at 10:53 a.m. Saturday of a tree pulling down power lines on E. 16th St.
• A report was received at 4:15 p.m. Saturday of a tree falling on power lines on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 10:12 a.m. Sunday of a business burglary on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 12:58 p.m. Sunday of a power line down on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 4:20 p.m. Sunday of vandalism on W. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 9:14 a.m. Monday of the theft of a cell phone on Green St.
• A report was received at 11:22 a.m. Monday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 12:30 p.m. Monday of drugs being found in a washing machine on Walnut St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:19 p.m. Friday of the theft of catalytic converters on Belair Rd.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 3:40 p.m. Friday of an assault at the Human Services Center.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 3:58 p.m. Sunday of a residential burglary on Badger Rd.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:45 a.m. Monday of the theft of a vehicle from Mariner Lane.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
