A Yankton man convicted of raping a child was sentenced Monday.
Matthew Allan Carter, 31, was sentenced Monday to 45 years in the state penitentiary, with 25 suspended on a count of first-degree rape of a minor.
Further restitution is pending.
A jury trial was held Jan. 31-Feb. 4, during which, Carter was found guilty.
According to court documents, Carter had sexual contact with a 5-year-old female in late 2020. Seizure of a cell phone showed numerous searches that were related to acts performed by the defendant.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant South Dakota Attorney General Kelly Marnette and Yankton County Deputy State’s Attorney Tyler Larsen.
