North Pole Visitors Hold Fond Memories
Don and Sue Koepp, dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus, have greeted visitors to the Yankton home as part of the Christmas tradition.

 KELLY HERTZ/P&D

In nearly a half-century of playing Santa Claus, Don Koepp has found some unexpected visitors crawling on his lap.

Koepp and his wife, Sue, have donned costumes as Santa and Mrs. Claus, greeting visitors to their brightly lit home on West 11th Street. Most of the crowd consisted of parents and children –- but not all of them.

