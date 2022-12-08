North Pole Visitors Hold Fond Memories

In nearly a half-century of playing Santa Claus, Don Koepp has found some unexpected visitors crawling on his lap.
Koepp and his wife, Sue, have donned costumes as Santa and Mrs. Claus, greeting visitors to their brightly lit home on West 11th Street. Most of the crowd consisted of parents and children –- but not all of them.
“One time, this huge limousine pulled up in front of our house, and these (women) came flying out of the limo, about a dozen of them,” he said with a chuckle.
“They all had their tiny glasses of wine, and they wanted to sit on Santa’s lap for a picture. It was a ‘girls’ night out,’ and they were having a great time. The limo driver took a photo of us, then they all jumped back into the limo and took off.”
The story is just one of many pleasant memories, Sue said.
“We’ve been doing this a total of 47 years, and we started doing this in Yankton since 2010. We would usually greet people from 6:30-9 (p.m.) each night,” she said.
“We used to tell the children that the people who owned the house went to Arizona for the winter, and they let Santa and Mrs. Claus use their house in Yankton.”
The Koepps found great joy in the visits. “We don’t have relatives in the area, so this was our Christmas, too,” Sue said.
But the annual visits have ended for the North Pole couple, as the Koepps have retired from their roles. They will continue their impressive light display for passersby to enjoy, and visitors can stop by the “Christmas house” in their driveway to warm up and sign the guest book.
“It’s time (to retire the role). I’m 87, and it’s getting harder to have the kids crawl up on my lap,” Don said. “We also have teenagers who come there and want to sit on your lap. It’s a little too much for me anymore.”
KEEPING THE SPIRIT ALIVE
While formally ending the visits this year, the Koepps haven’t played the Clauses for the past two years, Sue said.
“It wasn’t a very good experience (missing the visits) during the COVID pandemic,” she said. “We hadn’t done Santa and Mrs. Claus (in 2020 and 2021) because of it. That was also a large part of deciding to discontinue doing it starting this year.”
The Koepps aren’t totally pulling out of the Christmas spirit, as they continue to illuminate their home with lights. However, the number has been scaled down from past years.
“We’ve put up only 2,000 lights, where before we put up about 40,000 lights,” Sue said. “Don usually sets the timer from 4:45 (p.m.) until 10 (p.m.), but we would keep the lights on later if we kept getting people driving by.”
GREETING THE CHILDREN
The number of children visiting the Koepp home increased greatly during the years in Yankton, Don said.
“When we started out, we had 100 to 120 kids, and it just kept growing more and more and more and more,” he said. “Some nights, during the last five years, we had almost 600 kids.”
Visitors could walk up to the house to look at the lights or to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus. The jolly couple handed out brown bags filled with candy canes, an apple, peanuts, small coloring books and gift certificates from local businesses.
“One year, we had so many kids that we called the neighbors to make more brown bags for us to give away,” Don said.
Santa and Mrs. Claus have received a wide variety of gift requests, which have changed through the years. The former requests for toys and dolls have now become more of an emphasis on electronics, phones and other technology.
Besides handing out treats, Don wanted the Santa visits to remain a personal and fun experience. He particularly spent more time with a child if he knew the youngster was suffering an illness or other misfortune.
“I always tried to make time for each of the children,” he said. “We enjoyed listening to their stories. Some were wonderful, and others were sad.”
He recalled one visit with a little boy about 6 years old.
“When we asked what he wanted for Christmas, all he wanted was for his mother and father to stop their arguing and to be happy,” Don said. “I looked at the (father) with him and said I thought things would get better.”
LIVING THE DREAM
Don developed his dream of playing Santa while growing up in Canistota, north of Yankton.
“When I was 10 or 11 years old, an elderly guy would come into town on a Saturday with his bobsled and two horses,” he explained. “All the kids would be there, and he had a sled full of packages for them. I said, ‘This is what I want to do when I grow up –- play Santa and give gifts to kids.’ And now I’m doing it, but I don’t have a bobsled or horses.”
Don never lost his childhood dream, starting his Santa role in the most unexpected place of sunny California when he lived there.
“I sat on a corner handing out candy canes. I held an umbrella on top of me in case it rained,” he said. “Now, I dress a lot warmer, and it seems more like Christmas because of the weather.”
The Clauses have adjusted their costumes over the years. In California, Don started with a cheaper suit that he purchased at a big box store, while Sue’s outfit was made by a friend who worked as a professional costumer. In later years, Don purchased a more expensive outfit to match the weather and because of the wear on his old costume.
DRAWING CROWDS
The couple remained amazed at the turnout, getting their best crowds during the worst weather. One year, the crowd grew and remained in line despite the blowing snow.
The Koepps don’t have an easy answer on why people braved bitter weather for a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. They attribute the Christmas spirit as a major reason, along with the chance for parents to photograph their children with the Clauses.
The Christmas visits drew both the young and the young at heart. While in Yankton, the Koepps welcomed a 95-year-old woman. In California, they were visited by a 105-year-old woman.
The Koepps agree the children brought them the most pleasure from the entire holiday experience and kept them doing it every year. The couple enjoyed seeing children grow up, become teenagers and return years later with their own families.
“I hope they enjoyed us as much as we enjoyed doing it for them,” Don said. “And if anybody wants to take over, stop by and I’ll give you some ideas.”
