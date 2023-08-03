The Missouri National Recreational River is offering two events this weekend, Aug. 5-6:
• Saturday, Aug. 5, 8:30-9:30 a.m. —What did the view from the top of Spirit Mound look like when Lewis and Clark visited in 1804?
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Missouri National Recreational River is offering two events this weekend, Aug. 5-6:
• Saturday, Aug. 5, 8:30-9:30 a.m. —What did the view from the top of Spirit Mound look like when Lewis and Clark visited in 1804?
Join Ranger Tom as he leads a guided hike at Spirit Mound to take a step back in time to imagine views of the rolling prairie as it spread out as far as the eye could see on the horizon. Learn how to identity plants and animals discovered along the way just as Captains Lewis and Clark did nearly 219 years ago. Ranger Tom will discuss Lewis and Clark’s journey in 1804 and the prairie restoration efforts currently taking place at Spirit Mound.
The hike will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the trailhead next to the parking area and conclude at the top of Spirit Mound. Bring water, a hat, sunscreen and bug repellent. Binoculars and cameras are encouraged for viewing birds and distant landmarks.
• Sunday, Aug.6, 2-4 p.m. — Are you impressed by Yankton’s historic architecture? Do you want to learn more about the various stylistic influences that played a role in its development?
Grab your bike and join Ranger Ann for a 2-mile, 2-hour peddle through the historic home and business districts of downtown Yankton. Meet at the Cramer-Kenyon House (517 Pine Street, with parking available in the Sacred Heart School lot at the rear of the building) at 2 p.m. with your bike, helmet, water and a snack. Prepare to be amazed at the variety of architectural style the city has to offer. The group will stop midway for a water and restroom break at Yankton Area Arts, where they will view the current “Mighty Mo – Seeing Red” photo exhibit. Bring some spare change so you can vote for your favorite picture.
The tour will conclude at the Meridian Bridge at 4 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.