South Dakotans Go To The Polls
Tuesday was primary election day in South Dakota, plus there was a statewide constitutional measure on the ballot.

UPDATE 9:35 p.m.

• Yankton County Sheriff (6 precincts out of 7):

Preston Crissey — 1,709

Mike Rothschadl — 853

• Yankton County Auditor (6 precincts out of 7):

Patty Hojem (incumbent) — 1,368

Laura Kotalik — 1,004

• Yankton County Commission (6 precincts out of 7):

Ryan Heine and John Marquardt — 1,048

Dan Klimisch (incumbent) — 1,398

Duane “Butch” Becker — 665

Bruce Jensen — 916

Christopher Barkl — 843

Ryan Heine — 1,092

———

Here are updates on results as they are reported:

UPDATE 9:25 p.m.

• Yankton County Sheriff (5 precincts out of 7):

Preston Crissey — 1,620

Mike Rothschadl — 823

• Yankton County Auditor (5 precincts out of 7):

Patty Hojem (incumbent) — 1,303

Laura Kotalik — 957

• Yankton County Commission (5 precincts out of 7):

Ryan Heine and John Marquardt — 988

Dan Klimisch (incumbent) — 1351

Duane “Butch” Becker — 640

Bruce Jensen — 868

Christopher Barkl — 811

Ryan Heine — 1,038

———

UPDATE 9:20 p.m.

Both Sen. John Thune and Gov. Kristi Noem have cruised to victory in their respective Republican races, while Rep. Dusty Johnson continues to hold a roughly 61%-39% lead in his race.

Constitutional Amendment C continues to trail badly with 32% of the vote continued. It trails 69%-31%.

Local races have not been updated since 9 p.m.

———

UPDATE 9 p.m.

• Yankton County Sheriff (4 precincts out of 7):

Preston Crissey — 914

Mike Rothschadl — 517

• Yankton County Auditor (4 precincts out of 7):

Patty Hojem (incumbent) — 801

Laura Kotalik — 518

• Yankton County Commission (4 precincts out of 7):

Ryan Heine and John Marquardt — 539

Dan Klimisch (incumbent) — 790

Duane “Butch” Becker — 386

Bruce Jensen — 527

Christopher Barkl — 498

Ryan Heine — 581

Meanwhile, Sen. John Thune has declared the winner of the Republican Senate primary.

———

UPDATE 8:48 p.m.

• Yankton County Sheriff (3 precincts out of 7):

Preston Crissey — 846

Mike Rothschadl — 479

• Yankton County Auditor (3 precincts out of 7):

Patty Hojem (incumbent) — 765

Laura Kotalik — 454

• Yankton County Commission (2 precincts out of 7):

John Marquardt — 495

Dan Klimisch (incumbent) — 760

Duane “Butch” Becker — 354

Bruce Jensen — 489

Christopher Barkl — 438

Ryan Heine — 534

Statewide, Sen. John Thune, Rep. Dusty Johnson and Gov. Kristi Noem continue to hold strong leads, and Amendment C is continuing to trail by about a 70%-30% margin with 18% of precincts reporting.

———

UPDATE 8:08 p.m.

The Secretary of State started posting returns after polls in the Mountain Time Zone closed at 7 p.m. MT.

In very early returns, Sen. John Thune, Rep. Dusty Johnson and Gov. Kristi Noem had big leads in their respective Republican primaries.

Also, Amendment C was trailing by a 70%-30% margin.

