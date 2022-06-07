Tuesday was primary election day in South Dakota, plus there was a statewide constitutional measure on the ballot.
UPDATE 9:35 p.m.
• Yankton County Sheriff (6 precincts out of 7):
Preston Crissey — 1,709
Mike Rothschadl — 853
• Yankton County Auditor (6 precincts out of 7):
Patty Hojem (incumbent) — 1,368
Laura Kotalik — 1,004
• Yankton County Commission (6 precincts out of 7):
Ryan Heine and John Marquardt — 1,048
Dan Klimisch (incumbent) — 1,398
Duane “Butch” Becker — 665
Bruce Jensen — 916
Christopher Barkl — 843
Ryan Heine — 1,092
Here are updates on results as they are reported:
UPDATE 8:08 p.m.
The Secretary of State started posting returns after polls in the Mountain Time Zone closed at 7 p.m. MT.
In very early returns, Sen. John Thune, Rep. Dusty Johnson and Gov. Kristi Noem had big leads in their respective Republican primaries.
Also, Amendment C was trailing by a 70%-30% margin.
