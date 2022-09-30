CASES DISPOSED: Sept. 10-16, 2022
Jeni Lyn Beeck, Gayville; Seat belt violation; $25.
Alexa Rae Johnson, 317 Locust St., Yankton; Give person alcohol ages 18-20 or without parent; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Trevor Mandina, 107 Mulligan Dr., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges.
Cherrice Collette Wright, 2005 Locust St., Apt. 9, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by complaint; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Sheila Reichert, 1006 Whiting Dr., Apt. 200, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court.
Latoya Winddancer Nelson, St. Helena, Neb.; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
Alexander Mitchell, 1803 Mulberry, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court.
Colin M. Haven, 510 Douglas Ave. #3, Yankton; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; $344.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years with 1 year, 3 months suspended and 172 days credit; Habitual offender -3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; Recharged by indictment; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; Recharged by indictment; Resisting arrest; Recharged by indictment; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by indictment.
Seth Cressy, 803 E. 16th St., Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $898.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
Matthew Monarrez, Alpha, Minn.; Violation of protection order; $596.50; Jail sentence of 90 days with 60 days suspended.
Rebecca Ferris, Homeless, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; $282.50.
Sarina Knox, 307 Maple St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Lisa Marie Lakin, Pierce, Neb.; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Katrina Marie Lauritsen, 1501 Belair Rd., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Logan Armstrong, 116 W. 5th, Apt. 1, Yankton; Driving under influence – 3rd offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,102.50; License revoked for 1 year; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Three years probation; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 3rd offense; Recharged by indictment; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by indictment.
Jami Romano, 804 Birch Rd., Apt. 2, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Khalib Whipple, Niobrara, Neb.; Smoking/consuming marijuana by passenger in vehicle; $178.50.
Ramiro Guridi, Crofton, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Pohaikealoha Hiilani Uhlir, 1114 Whiting Drive, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Aminah S. Warsame, 709 Broadway Ave., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court.
Seth Cressy, 803 E. 16th St., Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Norman Jay Waldner, Carpenter; Overweight on axle; $674.50.
Michael Jesse Walsh, Urbandale, Iowa; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $137.50.
Timothy Charles Atchison, North Platte, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $229.50.
Ruben Junior Doering, Junior, Wakonda; Overweight on axle; $207.50.
Joey Ray Fendrick, Springfield; Seat belt violation; $25; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Robert Brandland, Lake Andes; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Amy Lynn Huber, 1309 Whiting Dr., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $226.47; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Justin Scott Kotschegarow, 910 West St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jerome Kolda, 1606 Picotte St., Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Randy E. Svendsen, 2405 West City Limits Rd., #118, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Gary Cournoyer, 617 Locust, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Traci Leann Tripp, 109 Mulligan Dr., Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $426.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation. Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Sara Rose Kilgore, 127 Mulligan Dr., Lot 8, Yankton; Manufacture/possess drugs schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Recharged by indictment; Manufacture/distribution/possession drugs schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment.
Jordan Fostvedt, Vermillion; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Amber Brewer, 415 Walnut Street, Apt. 4, Yankton; Unsafe/illegal backing; $132.50.
Jaicia Johl, 308 E. 5th Street, Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor; Purchase, receive, consume, possess tobacco under 21; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Miranda Blaine, 2200 Green Street #14, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $204 fine; $204 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; $590.50; License revoked for one year; Jail sentence of 60 days with 50 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Rebecca Ferris, Homeless, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Dismissed by prosecutor; Identity theft; Dismissed by prosecutor; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Recharged by information.
Josh Hackney, 1009 Mulberry Ave., Yankton; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $366.50; Penitentiary sentence of 10 years with 7 years suspended and 44 days credit; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Petition sustained; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Matthew John Ellis, Marlton, N.J.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Terrence James Ulmer, Gayville; Seat belt violation; $25.
Tanner Keith Vanwyk, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $137.50.
Eh Kaw Taw, Huron; Exceeding legal limit – tree squirrel; $147.50.
Jaden Paul McNamara, Merrill, Iowa; Overweight on axle; $204.50.
Kyle John Tacke, 2503 Dunham Dr., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $97.50.
Tristan Metzler, Omaha, Neb.; Littering prohibited; $182.50.
Alex Ausdemore, 106 E. 25th Street, Apt. 103, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court.
Charles Louis Clifford, 808 Picotte, Apt. 1, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Jaicia Joi Juhl, 308 E. 5th St., Yankton; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Anthony Kent, 3301 Aurora, Yankton; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; $206.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended with 1 day credit; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Recharged by indictment; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud; Recharged by indictment.
David C. Kardell, Laurel, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Larry Dean Ryken, 106 Jerry St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
