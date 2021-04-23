In Support

The Yankton law enforcement community — and the community itself — received some big accolades this week.
During the South Dakota Police Chiefs and Sheriffs Association banquet in Deadwood Wednesday, Yankton police officer Dylan Wilson was recognized as the group’s Officer of the Year while RB Beers & Burgers and River Rock Events Center owner Courtney Opsahl and her husband Kevin were honored as the group’s Citizens of the Year for their support of area law enforcement with the organization of the Stronger Together Parking Lot Party last July.
Yankton Police Chief John Harris told the Press & Dakotan that the department nominated both Wilson and the Opsahls.
According to Harris, it was a call that Wilson responded to last year that acted as a catalyst for his nomination.
“During a very serious shooting event … he came to the scene and it was still a very volatile scene,” Harris said. “He noticed somebody was injured. He made sure everybody was safe, but then he also didn’t know whether he was dealing with a suspect or a victim — the person was bleeding profusely and he applied a tourniquet and probably saved the guy’s life. The doctors at the hospital said if it hadn’t been for him, the guy would’ve probably died.”
These are not the only accolades that Wilson has received in his career.
In 2018, the Bloomfield, Nebraska, native was the recipient of the South Dakota Law Enforcement Academy’s prestigious Coler-Williams Memorial Award for all-around excellence.
Wilson could not be reached for comment.
Meanwhile, Kevin Opsahl said the Stronger Together event was born out of a tumultuous time.
“We started planning this was back in April/May of last year when George Floyd was killed and there was such an outrage against the police department,” he said. “It wasn’t done to push back against that; it was just showing local support for our local police department and that not everybody has the same opinion as some of those that were in the news at that time.”
The ensuing party punctuated a summer that had seen local events such as Ribfest and Riverboat Days canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Courtney Opsahl said the party wasn’t about self-recognition, but rather the recognition of the area’s law enforcement community.
“When we found out that we were nominated and chosen for this, it came to us as quite a surprise,” she said. “It was very exciting. We were very honored, very humbled and it was also exciting to know that, not only were we chosen, but Officer Dylan Wilson was chosen as Officer of the Year. It was cool to see that Yankton does have a great group of officers, whether it be the police department or the sheriff’s department or those other agencies that come to town like the Highway Patrol.”
She said there have been talks with Cpl. Brad Parker of the YPD about a similar event to be staged later in the summer, but nothing is set in stone at this time.
Harris said the Officer of the Year Award is a sign that the department is recognizing the good within.
“They’re nominated by members of our agency,” he said. “It says that we are paying attention to the people doing good work here from an agency standpoint.”
He added that the Opsahls, simultaneously, have recognized the good in the community.
“It shows that while the rest of the country may be going crazy and not supporting their city government and their police, we have a very, very strong community that steps up and takes care of us and we take care of them,” he said.
Yankton City Manager Amy Leon, who attended Wednesday’s banquet, said it was a unique experience.
“It’s really neat to have two different awards from Yankton and to be recognized at a statewide level,” she said. “We’re so proud of them.”
She added that the dual awards says a lot about the community.
“In a day where we know that law enforcement is looked at with a lot of scrutiny, we’re just so proud that our officers perform their jobs with respect and dignity for all people,” she said. “They do such a great job for us and we’re so fortunate. Then our community turns around and supports them and encourages the rest of the community to support them as well. We have to feel blessed by that.”
Yankton Mayor Nathan Johnson told the Press & Dakotan that he’s proud of Wilson.
“Officer Wilson exemplifies the kind of emergency response personnel we want in our community, state and nation,” Johnson said. “He is a committed public servant who takes his service to Yankton’s citizens seriously. Wilson is deserving of this honor, and he represents our police department and our community in a way that should make us all proud. My thanks to him for keeping our community safe.”
He added that the Opsahls also bring a lot to the community with their dedication.
“Our police department is only as strong as the community support it receives for its work, and the Opsahls did an amazing job of demonstrating their appreciation for our officers this past year,” he said. “The City of Yankton is lucky to have citizens like them who recognize our officers and celebrate them while encouraging others to do so, too.”
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.