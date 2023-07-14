The B-Y Electric Operation Round-Up® Fund Committee awards the first grant recipient to Yankton Food For Thought.

This is a non-profit organization that serves Yankton School District children and families who are food insecure. They requested a three-month supply of produce for their School Food Panty which currently serves 178 families which equals around 700 people. With 1 in 5 children being food insecure the Operation Round-Up® Fund Committee saw the value that this organization brings to the community.

