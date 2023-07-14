The B-Y Electric Operation Round-Up® Fund Committee awards the first grant recipient to Yankton Food For Thought.
This is a non-profit organization that serves Yankton School District children and families who are food insecure. They requested a three-month supply of produce for their School Food Panty which currently serves 178 families which equals around 700 people. With 1 in 5 children being food insecure the Operation Round-Up® Fund Committee saw the value that this organization brings to the community.
“You can’t go wrong helping children,” Linda Stevens, Operation Round-Up® Committee member, stated.
On July 6, General Manager Stephanie Horst and the Operation Round-Up® Fund Committee presented the Yankton Food For Thought Coordinator Deb Overseth and board members a check for $3,696 to help with their summer produce needs. In addition to the School Food Pantry, they also have a Sack Pack program during the school year that provided 450 children food for the weekends.
Operation Round-Up® Fund is funded voluntarily by the members of B-Y Electric by rounding up their monthly electric bills to the nearest dollar which averages only 50 cents a month. If you know of a non-profit in search of funds, encourage them to apply. We would like to see every community in our service territory benefit from this grant program. Local dollars helping local communities.
