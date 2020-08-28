During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission is set to discuss amending the county’s wheel tax ordinance in light of raising the tax at its last meeting.
The board is also slated to discuss a road use agreement, the employee handbook and Planning Commission applications/appointments.
An executive session on poor relief issues is also scheduled.
The County Commission meets at 6 p.m. in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center. Seating is limited due to social distancing protocols. The meeting will also be streamed live on the County Commission Facebook page.
