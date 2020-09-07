100 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 8, 1920
• The government snag-boat Mandan spent Sunday and yesterday in Yankton. It is on a snagging trip up as far as Washburn, 40 miles above Mandan, and expects to get back down this fall. Working from St. Helena island up they pulled out 12 snags before reaching Yankton Saturday afternoon.
• The school work at Sacred Heart parochial school started this week, with all rooms filled to the limit. Father Link hopes to have the new building on Capitol east of the church completed by next fall. The foundation of the new building has been completed.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, September 8, 1945
• Expansion of the University of South Dakota medical school from a two year to a four year course has begun and the new program will open next spring, it was announced this week by President I.D. Weeks. The present sophomore medical class finishing in March will be the first group to take advantage of the additional two year course here.
• A stray bullet from a .22 rifle struck Henry Davids of Osmond while he was eating lunch with his family at the Hartington fairgrounds Friday evening. He was not injured but reported that the bullet stung plenty. The bullet hit Davids above his left hip pocket and was stopped by a belt that he wore under his clothing. It did not penetrate the skin. Davids recovered the bullet, a .22 short, and gave it to Sheriff Ralph Clements.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 8, 1970
• Residents of the little Charles Mix County city of Wagner are still cleaning up debris left by a damaging windstorm which struck shortly after seven o’clock Sunday night and caused extensive property damage. Large crowds were on hand Sunday night for the big Labor Day celebration, but there were no injuries.
• A burglary at the Ice House at First and Capitol Sts. was reported to Yankton police at 8 a.m. Monday. Entry was secured by breaking a window and prying bars on the north side of the building, but apparently nothing was taken. Two male suspects were arrested by police Monday.
25 Years Ago
Friday, September 8, 1995
• Consolidation of school districts will become more common as state funding of schools is changed to provide aid on the basis of a statewide average education cost, a legislative study committee was told Thursday.
• Phase III of the Niobrara, Neb., school playground equipment was added recently to complement phase I and II of the community involvement program, which was initiated in May 1993. The VFW Auxiliary organization kicked off the major fund drive to replace the deteriorating and dangerous existing swings and slides which were 40 to 50 years old.
