Team Effort Refills Burgled Concession Stand

CROFTON, Neb. — When Tami Babcock arrived at the Crofton baseball stadium, she was shocked to find an empty concessions stand.
She had come early to set up the stand only to discover it had been hit by a burglary that cleaned out the inventory. Even worse, the theft came just hours ahead of the highly anticipated July 3 amateur baseball game and fireworks.
“When I saw the empty shelves, I thought, ‘What in the world?’ And then I realized what had happened,” Babcock said. “I was in disbelief and heartbroken to see what was all missing.”
Bob and Helene Hegge are among the Crofton Baseball Association supporters who volunteer at the concession stand. The Hegges were stunned to learn of the loss, particularly just ahead of the best attended and largest fundraising game of the season.
“This kind of thing just doesn’t happen in Crofton, and I think that’s what made it so very surprising,” Bob said.
Shortly after the theft was discovered, Bob posted the news on Facebook to alert fans of a very lean concession stand at that night’s game. “So if you’re wondering why things might look a little bleak tonight for the big show … you now know why,” he wrote.
The burglary cleared out the stand, but one thing couldn’t be taken — the subsequent outpouring of public response that restocked the shelves in time for that evening’s game.
In a matter of hours, people from several communities donated hundreds of dollars in food and money to replenish the concession stand.
Bob Hegge found one act of kindness particularly touched his heart.
“We had an 8-year-old boy who donated $3. He’s one of the boys who always like to be down at the baseball field and are always helping,” he said. “I think he could tell we weren’t really mad (about the loss) but were more frustrated with the whole thing. I think it hurt him and the other kids, as much as the adults, to see someone did this.
“The $3 he gave us — that was his way of contributing, and that was the biggest thing to me. It was pretty awesome, just wonderful.”
The July 3 baseball game between Crofton and Wynot, Nebraska, typically draws hundreds of fans. In anticipation of the large crowd, Babcock and the other volunteers had planned an expanded menu.
“We try to buy most of our (groceries) locally but, realistically, there wasn’t the time to go anywhere and replace everything by the game that night,” she said.
Unexpectedly, the money and food came to them.
Shortly after his Facebook post, Bob Hegge started receiving calls and texts while he was working at the Crofton post office. The callers wanted to know what they could contribute and how they could help with the situation.
“One man called (from about 60 miles away) and said, ‘I have a van and can have chips and pop there in an hour,’” Bob said. “We kept getting those kinds of calls all day and were just dumbfounded. We hadn’t asked for anything, but people were bringing us cases of water, chips, candy — everything. We got meat from a businessman here in town. It was amazing.”
The donations weren’t just food, as money and checks arrived, Babcock said.
“The donations just started pouring in. It came from so many directions,” she said. “We were talking to people from Wynot, Wayne, Yankton, Gayville, Vermillion and Crofton.”
The Hegges’ son, Nick, co-manages the Crofton amateur baseball team and saw the influx of food and money at his parents’ house. Helene Hegge started writing down the donations to keep track of everything.
“The support and response really showed how people felt. At my parents’ place, the bell was ringing all the time and people were calling left and right, asking how to help,” Nick said.
“People were driving to Yankton to get candy and other things that could be sold at the concession stand. In just a matter of a few hours, things were back in order and everything was ready to go.”
The generosity continued at the concession stand during the game.
“I was working the popcorn stand, and one man handed me $100. He said it was his way of helping us. We had people give us $20 for a $3 purchase and told us to keep the change. It was such a ‘feel good’ moment,” Bob said. “That’s one of the best parts of the Midwest, having people reach out and help you during any kind of trouble.”
Nick Hegge believes the pandemic gave the July 3 tradition even more meaning. People who had remained at home for months of social distancing because of the virus were ready to join together in celebration, he added.
In addition, the baseball season itself had hung in the balance because of the pandemic. For Crofton and Wynot, their home seasons didn’t start until the easing of Nebraska’s COVID regulations.
Despite the day’s rocky start with the empty concessions stand, people rallied to ensure the game was a complete success, Babcock said. “It really unified everyone,” she added.
In the end, the concession stand came out ahead financially, Bob Hegge said. “We received well over the amount that was taken (by the burglary),” he said.
An estimated 400 people attended the July 3 game, with fans respecting the social distancing and other precautions, Bob said. When the fireworks ended and the lights came up, another tradition occurred.
“We had kids running around the field after the game,” he said. “We usually have 150 kids, and this year it was about 25. But that’s OK because it showed parents and grandparents were cautious (about COVID).”
The outpouring of donations and the return of community brought a sense of calm during turbulent times, Bob said. “This stuff trumps all the negative things,” he said.
Nick Hegge agreed, noting the importance of moving forward with life.
“The small communities are pretty similar and filled with really good people. I wasn’t surprised when people came forward. They all love the area,” he said.
“It really turned something around (with the burglary) and showed how many people have your back. It was just a good night for everything.”
