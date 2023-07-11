The following permits were issued by the City of Yankton during June 2023:
Ray Donat, 2009 Walnut St.; Exterior-windows; $6,000
The following permits were issued by the City of Yankton during June 2023:
Sherri L. Hamilton, 106 James Pl.; Exterior-siding; $3,500
Daryl Stephenson Rev Trust, 503 Pine St.; Exterior-windows; $39,000
Jolene A. Berndt, 706 Valley Rd.; Single family home-accessory-shed; $8,000
Donn W. Medeck, 416 Pine St.; Exterior-roofing; $24,150
Radium Miksik, 1519 Burleigh St.; Exterior-windows; $3,000
Karen Edler, 612 W. 8th St.; Single family home-accessory-garage; $15,667.20
Rockie L. Wampol, 1116 Walnut St.; Exterior-roofing; $9,712
Michael T. Murphy, 310 E. 5th St.; Exterior-roofing; $7,550
Kenneth L. Hansen, 908 Bill Baggs Rd.; Single family home-accessory-carport; $5,000
Jeffrey Campbell, 610 W. 4th St.; Exterior-siding; $9,000
Delores Becvar Chabane, 810 Pearl St.; Single family home-alteration/repair-windows/deck; $5,800
Daniel Pospisil, 1517 Douglas Ave.; Exterior-door, siding, windows; $7,000
Steven P. Petersen, 2801 Mulberry St.; Single family home-accessory-garage; $100,000
John Frank Revocable Trust, 2508 Burleigh St.; Exterior-windows; $24,700
Kevin H. Evans, 1904 John St.; Single family home-addition-deck; $7,500
Gary Vetter, 600 Burgess Rd.; Exterior-window; $2,000
L & C Behavioral Health Services, 3111 Shirley Bridge Ave.; Commercial-addition-rehab center; $23,200,000
Jeff W. Jensen, 811 Burleigh St.; Single family home-accessory-garage; $35,000
Diamond H Properties LLC, 1114 E 13th St.; Single family home-addition-bedroom; $60,000
Davin E. Hubbs, 606 Goeden Dr.; Commercial-addition-garage; $30,000
Allen and Linda Hamberger, 1118 W 15th; Single family home-new; $218,792
Gary Fischer, 905 E 18th St.; Exterior-egress; $1,000
———
Total Fees — $36,912.50
June 2023 Total Valuation — $23,822,371.20
June 2022 Total Valuation — $1,745,539.40
2023 to Date Valuation — $67,984,747.50
2022 to Date Valuation — $12,730,851.10
