LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska National History Day held its 43rd annual state contest on Saturday, April 1. Two hundred and sixty-one students from across Nebraska representing 31 schools presented research projects on topics related to this year's theme, "Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas." The contest took place at Nebraska Wesleyan University.
Students submitted research projects in multiple formats, including exhibits, performances, websites, documentaries, or historical papers. First and second place prizes were awarded to 63 middle and high school students from nineteen schools. The award winners will now have the opportunity to compete in the national contest, which will be held June 10-15 in College Park, outside of Washington D.C.
During the awards ceremony, several entries received special awards given by the Nebraska Press Association Foundation, NEBRASKALand Foundation, Nebraska Wesleyan University, and the Michael Berg Memorial Award.
Two individuals were recognized for their work with the History Day program. Nathan Kackmeister received the Senior Award for his work with students at Crawford Public School and Janet Jeffries from Crete received the Junior Award for her work with Crete Public Schools. Both will receive a $500 Patricia Behring Teacher Award through the National History Day program.
This year, Nebraska rolled out a Youth Division for students in 4th and 5th grade. Eighteen students participated in the pilot program and received judge feedback on their research. The contest year will come to a close after the National Contest at the end of June.
The theme for 2024 is "Turning Points in History" and will celebrate the program's 50th Anniversary.
Chadron State College, Metropolitan Community College, Hastings State College, Northeast Community College, Peru State College, Southeast Community College, and the University of Nebraska-Kearney sponsor the seven district contests held in February and March each year. The state contest and statewide program are funded in part by Humanities Nebraska, the D. F. Dillon Foundation, and Nebraska Wesleyan University.
Local History Day award recipients included:
• Kaden Arens — Junior Group Performance, First: "The Orphan Trains: Laying Down Tracks for New Frontiers,” St. Rose of Lima School, Teacher: Ginger Schieffer
• Brooklyn Guenther — Junior Individual Performance, Second; "The Pony Express: Delivering a New Frontier to the American Frontier,” St. Rose of Lima School, Teacher: Ginger Schieffer
• Cecilia Wortmann — Junior Group Performance, First; "The Orphan Trains: Laying Down Tracks for New Frontiers,” St. Rose of Lima School, Teacher: Ginger Schieffer
