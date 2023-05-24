LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska National History Day held its 43rd annual state contest on Saturday, April 1. Two hundred and sixty-one students from across Nebraska representing 31 schools presented research projects on topics related to this year's theme, "Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas." The contest took place at Nebraska Wesleyan University.

Students submitted research projects in multiple formats, including exhibits, performances, websites, documentaries, or historical papers. First and second place prizes were awarded to 63 middle and high school students from nineteen schools. The award winners will now have the opportunity to compete in the national contest, which will be held June 10-15 in College Park, outside of Washington D.C.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.